Law & Order: Organized CrimeLaw & Order: Organized Crime

TV14ActionDramaCrimeLegal • ThrillerTV Series2021

Detective Elliot Stabler, former member of the Special Victims Unit and ex-partner of...more

Detective Elliot Stabler, former member of the Special Victims Un...More

Best of Benson & Stabler

Stalked

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (1999)

Taken

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2000)

Popular

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2002)

Doubt

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2004)

Weak

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2004)

Contagious

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2005)

Fault

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2006)

Fat

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2006)

Burned

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2007)

Wildlife

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2008)

Zebras

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2009)

Perverted

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2009)

Torch

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2010)

Pursuit

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2011)

Bombshell

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2011)

Scorched Earth

TV14 • Drama, Crime • Episode (2011)

Stabler Has No Idea Who He's Up Against - Law & Order: Organized Crime

About this Show

Law & Order: Organized Crime

Detective Elliot Stabler, former member of the Special Victims Unit and ex-partner of Capt. Olivia Benson, returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Stabler joins the new task force taking on NYC's most powerful crime syndicate -- a case that has become deeply personal for him -- all while trying to rebuild his life, his family and his career as a police officer.

Starring: Christopher MeloniDylan McDermottAinsley SeigerTamara TaylorDanielle Moné Truitt

TV14ActionDramaCrimeLegalThrillerTV Series2021
  • hd

