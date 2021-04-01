About this Show
Law & Order: Organized Crime
Detective Elliot Stabler, former member of the Special Victims Unit and ex-partner of Capt. Olivia Benson, returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Stabler joins the new task force taking on NYC's most powerful crime syndicate -- a case that has become deeply personal for him -- all while trying to rebuild his life, his family and his career as a police officer.
