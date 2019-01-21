Dating: No Filter

2 seasons available (42 episodes)

EpisodesDetails
Season1 2
Episode 1

Tats for Love

Country girl Alex is looking for a devout man in Elijah, but will he love Jesus enough to suit her Southern ways?
Episode 2

Love On Crop Top

Crop top fashion designer William climbs to new heights to find love with product manager Andrew on a risky high-wire ropes course.
Episode 3

Naked and in Love?

DJ Alex takes artivist Akemi on her very first date with a woman, keeping her on her toes (and on the ground) at the roller derby rink.
Episode 4

Tased and Confused

Military veteran Callahan, who is obsessed with the color blue, may find love with Melissa, an accident-prone hedgehog owner with a big heart.
Episode 5

Spank You Later

Multi-dimensional spiritual dominatrix Jewel and innocent Abby's worlds collide in a BDSM sex dungeon where things get physical.
Episode 6

Twerk in Progress

High-spirited cheer instructor Sakoiya is searching for the well-endowed man of her dreams with Mayowa, a musician who has never cheered before.
Episode 7

Love and Suds

Jamison and Gregorio, a self proclaimed "adorakable bachelor," get wet and wild at the car wash before heading to a romantic picnic under the sunset.
Episode 8

Steamy Down Under

London expat Hannah and Joy hit it off and things get steamy, but not exactly where Hannah expected.
Episode 9

Extra Cheese, Please

Newly fit Joshua takes Govind for a wild romp in the park while they go zorbing.
Episode 10

Sausage Party

Meat eater Adam takes Reante to a sausage-making factory, which flies in the face of Reante's vegan/vegetarian lifestyle.
Episode 11

All I Want For Christmas Is...

All Daria wants for Christmas is her first orgasm, and Allison may be just the one to deliver this gift.
Episode 12

Christmas Cookies

Mallory wants to give her Christmas cookies to the perfect guy, and Mazen may be the complete package, if he remembers to bring the mistletoe.
Episode 13

Sugar Daddy

Native Aussie Dan is looking for a wealthy sugar daddy, but young fitness enthusiast Diego might change his mind at a furry alpaca farm.
Episode 14

Lady and the Tramp

Bougie blonde Asia and white rapper Cameron try to build sand castles and a solid relationship foundation at the beach, but Cameron's quirks rub Asia the wrong way.
Episode 15

California Dreamin'

Laidback surfer boy California takes Lisa to a ghost town for an old Western photoshoot, but it's not all smiles after he reveals his cheesy flirtation.
Episode 16

Walk the Line

Pole dance instructor Priscilla reaches new heights with Spanish surfer David at a rock-climbing lesson.
Episode 17

Icing On the Cake

Harry Potter nerd Zach takes Bronx bad boy Bebe to a cake decorating class, where things get sticky, sweet, and a little spicy.
Episode 18

Sippin' Tea

Dating Coach J'Lamar meets unemployed Parker at a spa for booty facials, testing Parker's claim that he's the "best bottom in America."
Episode 19

Drunk Dating

Talent agent John and model Alyssa climb obstacles at a parkour course, but navigating their way through dinner proves more challenging.
Episode 20

Wrestling for Love

Chris and David throw each other around the ring in a traditional Mexican Lucha Libre wrestling match, but David can't get past Chris' unwillingness to share his food at dinner.
Episode 21

Second Time's the Charm?

After surviving a disastrous puppet-filled date season 1, Courtney tries her hand at love again with Mitchell, but will history repeat itself?
Episode 22

Breaking the Ice

Katrina and Alice jump in the pool for a sensual mermaid lesson, and back on land things go swimmingly at drinks.

About this Show

Dating: No Filter

Comedians watch singles as they go on dates, providing unfiltered commentary on all the shock and awe that you the viewer are already thinking. The funny, the cringe-worthy and the brutally honest. Welcome to Dating: No Filter.

