Comedians watch singles as they go on dates, providing unfiltered commentary on all the shock and awe that you the viewer are already thinking. The funny, the cringe-worthy and the brutally honest. Welcome to Dating: No Filter.
Country girl Alex is looking for a devout man in Elijah, but will he love Jesus enough to suit her Southern ways?
Episode 2
Love On Crop Top
Crop top fashion designer William climbs to new heights to find love with product manager Andrew on a risky high-wire ropes course.
Episode 3
Naked and in Love?
DJ Alex takes artivist Akemi on her very first date with a woman, keeping her on her toes (and on the ground) at the roller derby rink.
Episode 4
Tased and Confused
Military veteran Callahan, who is obsessed with the color blue, may find love with Melissa, an accident-prone hedgehog owner with a big heart.
Episode 5
Spank You Later
Multi-dimensional spiritual dominatrix Jewel and innocent Abby's worlds collide in a BDSM sex dungeon where things get physical.
Episode 6
Twerk in Progress
High-spirited cheer instructor Sakoiya is searching for the well-endowed man of her dreams with Mayowa, a musician who has never cheered before.
Episode 7
Love and Suds
Jamison and Gregorio, a self proclaimed "adorakable bachelor," get wet and wild at the car wash before heading to a romantic picnic under the sunset.
Episode 8
Steamy Down Under
London expat Hannah and Joy hit it off and things get steamy, but not exactly where Hannah expected.
Episode 9
Extra Cheese, Please
Newly fit Joshua takes Govind for a wild romp in the park while they go zorbing.
Episode 10
Sausage Party
Meat eater Adam takes Reante to a sausage-making factory, which flies in the face of Reante's vegan/vegetarian lifestyle.
Episode 11
All I Want For Christmas Is...
All Daria wants for Christmas is her first orgasm, and Allison may be just the one to deliver this gift.
Episode 12
Christmas Cookies
Mallory wants to give her Christmas cookies to the perfect guy, and Mazen may be the complete package, if he remembers to bring the mistletoe.
Episode 13
Sugar Daddy
Native Aussie Dan is looking for a wealthy sugar daddy, but young fitness enthusiast Diego might change his mind at a furry alpaca farm.
Episode 14
Lady and the Tramp
Bougie blonde Asia and white rapper Cameron try to build sand castles and a solid relationship foundation at the beach, but Cameron's quirks rub Asia the wrong way.
Episode 15
California Dreamin'
Laidback surfer boy California takes Lisa to a ghost town for an old Western photoshoot, but it's not all smiles after he reveals his cheesy flirtation.
Episode 16
Walk the Line
Pole dance instructor Priscilla reaches new heights with Spanish surfer David at a rock-climbing lesson.
Episode 17
Icing On the Cake
Harry Potter nerd Zach takes Bronx bad boy Bebe to a cake decorating class, where things get sticky, sweet, and a little spicy.
Episode 18
Sippin' Tea
Dating Coach J'Lamar meets unemployed Parker at a spa for booty facials, testing Parker's claim that he's the "best bottom in America."
Episode 19
Drunk Dating
Talent agent John and model Alyssa climb obstacles at a parkour course, but navigating their way through dinner proves more challenging.
Episode 20
Wrestling for Love
Chris and David throw each other around the ring in a traditional Mexican Lucha Libre wrestling match, but David can't get past Chris' unwillingness to share his food at dinner.
Episode 21
Second Time's the Charm?
After surviving a disastrous puppet-filled date season 1, Courtney tries her hand at love again with Mitchell, but will history repeat itself?
Episode 22
Breaking the Ice
Katrina and Alice jump in the pool for a sensual mermaid lesson, and back on land things go swimmingly at drinks.
About this Show
Dating: No Filter
Comedians watch singles as they go on dates, providing unfiltered commentary on all the shock and awe that you the viewer are already thinking. The funny, the cringe-worthy and the brutally honest. Welcome to Dating: No Filter.
Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
7-day free trial for Live TV and 30-day free trial for Add-Ons valid for new and eligible existing subscribers only. For personal and non-commercial use only. Live TV is available in the 50 United States and the District of Columbia only. Compatible device and high-speed, broadband Internet connection required. Multiple concurrent streams and HD content may require higher bandwidth. Streaming content may count against your data usage. Location data required to access content on mobile devices for any Live TV subscription. Live TV may vary by subscription and location. Programming subject to regional availability, blackouts, and device restrictions. Number of permitted concurrent streams will vary based on the terms of your subscription. Cloud DVR storage space is limited. Pricing, channels, features, content, and compatible devices subject to change. Please review our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
hulu
Start watching Dating: No Filter
2 seasons available (42 episodes)
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
For new subscribers only
Due to streaming rights, a few shows play with an ad break before and after. Which shows?
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, BET Her, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Crime + Investigation, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Military History Channel, MTV2, MTV Classic, Nick Toons, Science, and Teen Nick.
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.
18+ only. Includes Hulu (ad-supported) plan. Access content from each service separately and access ESPN+ content via Hulu. No purchase or viewing of pay-per-view and select ESPN+ content via Hulu. Location data required to watch certain content. Offer valid for eligible subscribers only. Subject to Bundle Terms.