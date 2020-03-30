1 season available (8 episodes)
1 season available
(8 episodes)
About this Show
Car Kings
In 1952, Galpin Auto Sports revolutionized the automotive world by becoming the 1st dealership to design, build & sell a custom car becoming the most storied customization shop in the entire game. Now, Beau Boeckmann, Dave Shuten & “Mad Mike” Martin are revving up engines to save automotive history & rescue car culture from oblivion.
Starring: Beau BoeckmannDave ShutenMike Martin
