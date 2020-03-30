1 season available

Car KingsCar Kings

TV14Sports • RealityLifestyle & CultureComedyAutomotive • TV Series • 2020

In 1952, Galpin Auto Sports revolutionized the automotive world by becoming the 1st d...more

In 1952, Galpin Auto Sports revolutionized the automotive world b...More

Start watching Car Kings

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

1 season available (8 episodes)

1 season available

(8 episodes)

New subscribers only.
EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Shelby's Secret Project

Beau Boeckmann and the Galpin Crew resurrect a one-of-a-kind Pantera that Carroll Shelby hot-rodded for a secret project with Lee Iacocca. Meanwhile, a celebrity client arrives to pick up his restored '68 Charger with modern muscle under the hood.
Episode 2

Details Details Details

Dave Shuten finally gets his chance to become hot rod royalty by competing for the AMBR award at the Grand National Roadster Show. The Galpin team pulls out all the stops finishing a '32 Ford Roaster Pickup that's been in progress for two decades.
Episode 3

The Resto-MACH 22

The iconic Mustang is off to the races when Team Galpin builds a '72 Mach-1 resto-mod to meet NASCAR superstar Joey Logano's need for speed. Meanwhile, Beau makes a pit stop at SEMA to deliver a 2019 GT and gets taken for a spin in the Burn Yard.
Episode 4

Lots of Plumbing

The Driven team restores one of the most offbeat builds ever -- the Bathtub Hot Rod. Built in 1969 from bathtubs and a toilet, the team updates the parts and drops in a new engine. Then it's off to the Yokohama Hot Rod Show in Japan, where it shocks fans.
Episode 5

Holy Smokes Batman

Beau and the Galpin team take on two famous Hollywood cars built by the iconic George Barris. They completely restore the beloved candy red tow truck from the show "Sanford and Son" starring Red Foxx. Then, an icon of the silver screen gets a refresh.
Episode 6

Who's Your Big Daddy

Galpin takes an unseen Ed Roth show-rod out of the trash and restores it for a grand debut at the Corvette Museum. As the guys prepare for the exhibit, Beau and Dave take a trip down memory lane while riding around in the first car they rebuilt together.
Episode 7

Beau and the Bandit

The Galpin team takes inspiration from the past to build a super-advanced parts truck. This innovative build combines old-school parts and new-school technology with giant horsepower and a custom retro paint job for added flair.
Episode 8

Jeff Dunham’s Strange Little Van

Comedian Jeff Dunham sends the guys on a hunt for period-correct parts and technology to restore his eclectic and rare 1970s sports-van. Meanwhile, Beau brings in a 1929 German economy car that's a spiritual ancestor to the Volkswagen Beetle.

About this Show

Car Kings

In 1952, Galpin Auto Sports revolutionized the automotive world by becoming the 1st dealership to design, build & sell a custom car becoming the most storied customization shop in the entire game. Now, Beau Boeckmann, Dave Shuten & “Mad Mike” Martin are revving up engines to save automotive history & rescue car culture from oblivion.

Starring: Beau BoeckmannDave ShutenMike Martin

TV14SportsRealityLifestyle & CultureComedyAutomotiveTV Series • 2020
  • hd
You May Also Like
Fast N' Loud
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
Diesel Brothers
TV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Automotive • TV Series (2016)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on