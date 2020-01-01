How can I stream Paralympic events on multiple devices at the same time?

A Hulu with Live TV subscription allows you to watch on up to two screens at a time. If you want to enjoy Hulu with Live TV simultaneously on more than two supported devices, you can always add the Unlimited Screens option, so everyone in your household gets to watch at home whenever they want. With the add-on, you can also watch on three screens when you're on the go.