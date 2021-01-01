About this Movie
Snitch
At 18 years old, Jason receives a mandatory 10-year prison sentence after being caught with a package that contained illegal drugs, although he was unaware of its contents. His father, businessman John Matthews (Dwayne Johnson), is devastated. When Jason turns down a chance to lessen his sentence by manufacturing evidence to implicate someone else, John begs to be sent under cover instead, but the already dangerous venture turns deadly after he exposes a major player in the Mexican drug trade.
