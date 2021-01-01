News of the World

PG-13AdventureDramaWestern • ActionMovie2020

Tom Hanks portrays a grizzled Civil War veteran tasked with returning a young girl to her only remaining family.

Tom Hanks portrays a grizzled Civil War veteran tasked with retur...More

News of the World: HBO First Look

About this Movie

News of the World

Tom Hanks portrays a grizzled Civil War veteran tasked with returning a young girl to her only remaining family.

Starring: Tom HanksHelena ZengelMare WinninghamMichael Angelo CovinoRay McKinnon

Director: Paul Greengrass

PG-13AdventureDramaWesternActionMovie2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

