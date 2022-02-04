Moonfall

A mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it.

A mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit around Earth an...More

Starring: Halle BerryPatrick WilsonJohn Bradley

Director: Roland Emmerich

PG-13Science FictionActionAdventureMovie2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

About this Movie

A mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it.

Starring: Halle BerryPatrick WilsonJohn BradleyMichael PeñaCharlie Plummer

Director: Roland Emmerich

PG-13Science FictionActionAdventureMovie2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

