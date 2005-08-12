Four Brothers

RActionCrimeMysteryBlack StoriesMovie2005

After their adoptive mother is murdered during a grocery store holdup, the Mercer bro...more

After their adoptive mother is murdered during a grocery store ho...More

About this Movie

Four Brothers

After their adoptive mother is murdered during a grocery store holdup, the Mercer brothers - hotheaded Bobby, hard-edged Angel, family man and businessman Jeremiah, and hard rocking Jack - reunite.

Starring: Mark WahlbergTyrese GibsonAndré BenjaminGarrett HedlundTerrence Howard

Director: John Singleton

  • 5.1
  • hd

