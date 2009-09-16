Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

PGFamilyComedyAnimation • Fantasy • Science FictionKidsMovie • 2009

When Flint Lockwood's (Bill Hader) latest contraption accidentally destroys the town

When Flint Lockwood's (Bill Hader) latest contraption accidentall...More

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs - Trailer

About this Movie

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

When Flint Lockwood's (Bill Hader) latest contraption accidentally destroys the town square and rockets up into the clouds, he thinks his inventing career is over.

Starring: Bill HaderAnna FarisJames CaanAndy SambergBruce Campbell

Directors: Christopher MillerPhil Lord

PGFamilyComedyAnimationFantasyScience FictionKidsMovie • 2009
  • 5.1
  • hd

