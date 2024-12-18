You live-streamed, you binge-watched, you played your favorite shows on repeat. Now, we have your Hulu year in review — a list of the best TV shows of 2024.

Feeling FOMO for missing out on all the hype? Don’t worry — you can bet these shows will keep you entertained throughout the new year and beyond.

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Best Shows of 2024

Only Murders in the Building

The Hulu Original murder mystery comedy hybrid, Only Murders in the Building, follows true-crime junkie neighbors Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short) as they find themselves wrapped up in real murders committed within their apartment building.

Steam all four seasons of the year’s most anticipated show now on Hulu.

Watch: Only Murders in the Building

The Bear

The unexpected TV series that took the world by storm in 2022 left fans craving more after Season 2 ended in 2023. The long-awaited third season of The Bear premiered in June 2024, continuing the story of Carmen — aka “Carmy” — a talented young chef who gives up his fine-dining career to run his family’s small sandwich shop after an unexpected death devastates the family.

Stream all three seasons of this hit FX dramatic comedy about food, family, and overcoming life’s tragic downsides now on Hulu.

Watch: The Bear

Shōgun

Set in 1600s Japan on the brink of civil war, the 2024 FX series, Shōgun, is based on the novel of the same name by James Clavell.

Quick to captivate audiences shortly after its premiere — Shōgun has received a number of award nominations, including the Critics Choice Awards, the Golden GlobeⓇ Awards, and Primetime EmmyⓇ Awards.

Watch: Shōgun

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

You may know them from TikTok as the originators of “#MomTok,” but you’ve never seen them like this. Secrets, lies, and scandal grow underneath the Instagram-perfect facade of these popular Mormon influencer families, and this new Hulu Original reality show is uncovering it all.

The series premiered this past September, and fans are already impatiently waiting for Season 2 in 2025. Until then, stream the first season of Secret Lives exclusively on Hulu and check out more of the best reality series streaming now.

Watch: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Interior Chinatown

Based on the award-winning book of the same name by Charles Yu, Interior Chinatown is a Hulu Original series that follows an on-screen background character on a procedural TV series who inadvertently becomes a witness to a crime.

Stream all 10 episodes of this must-watch limited series now on Hulu.

Watch: Interior Chinatown

Say Nothing

Say Nothing is an FX limited series adapted from Patrick Radden Keefe’s non-fiction book, Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland. The series delves into the tumultuous period of The Troubles in Northern Ireland, offering a unique perspective through Dolours Price, a former member of the Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA). Her personal story reveals the complexities of loyalty, violence, and memory during one of the most divisive times in the region’s history.

Despite only premiering this past November, Say Nothing has already received critical acclaim — making it a series you won’t want to miss.

Stream the entire mini-series now on Hulu.

Watch: Say Nothing

High Potential

Kaitlin Olson of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars in the new ABC primetime series, High Potential. This procedural comedy centers around Morgan, a single mother with an extraordinary mind who solves complex crimes while working as an overnight custodian at the local police station. Her unique skill set brings both humor and ingenuity to a job that’s anything but typical.

Stream the entire first season now, and discover more of the best procedural shows streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: High Potential

The Golden Bachelorette

Did you fall in love with the very first Golden Bachelorette like we did this year? Though it didn’t work out with Gerry Turner on the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor in 2023, Joan got a second, second chance at love in 2024.

Watch how Joan’s entire season played out by streaming it now on Hulu, and get ready for the next season of The Bachelor coming this January.

Watch: The Golden Bachelorette

Keep up with all the latest gossip with our Bachelor Nation guide .

Abbott Elementary

Another year, another laugh-out-loud season of the hit sitcom series , Abbott Elementary on ABC. Not only can you watch all four seasons of this award-winning series on-demand on Hulu, but all Hulu subscribers get streaming access to brand–new episodes of ABC shows the day after they air.

All four seasons of Abbott Elementary are available to stream on demand for all Hulu subscribers.

Watch: Abbott Elementary

Tell Me Lies

Tell Me Lies is a Hulu Original series based on the novel by Carola Lovering that follows the relationship of Lucy and Stephen — two college students who fall into a toxic relationship of lies and manipulation.

The highly-anticipated second season of the series follows the separated pair back to college after summer break. Despite their strained relationship, they find themselves drawn into a new and frustrating dynamic.

Watch: Tell Me Lies

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez

As a part of FX’s American Crime Story anthology series — and from the mind of American Horror Story director, Ryan Murphy — comes American Sports Story. This drama-filled limited series is a dark biographical drama recounting the scandal surrounding New England Patriots tight end, Aaron Hernandez.

All 10 episodes are available to stream now on Hulu.

Watch: American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez

Grotesquerie

2024 was the year of Ryan Murphy shows , and Grotesquerie is no exception. This horror drama series was written, filmed, and produced in a way that’ll make your skin crawl while still leaving you wanting more.

Football all-star, Travis Kelce makes his acting debut alongside Hollywood names like Niecy Nash, Lesley Manville, and Courtney B. Vance in Grotesquerie. All 10 episodes are streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Grotesquerie

What We Do in the Shadows

All good things must come to an end — even the beloved vampire mockumentary sitcom, What We Do in the Shadows. For six seasons, our four favorite quirky vampire roommates have given us the laugh of a lifetime (or “afterlife”-time for them).

While the series meets its final death in 2024, fans can take solace knowing every episode is ready to rise again, streaming anytime on Hulu.

Watch: What We Do in the Shadows

Vanderpump Villa

Lisa Vanderpump (aka the unofficial queen of the hospitality industry) has a knack for serving up delicious, five-star drama we can’t get enough of. So say “au revoir” to Lisa’s Los Angeles stomping grounds, and say “bonjour” to her newest endeavor — the exclusive French estate, Chateau Rosabelle.

Stream the entire first season of Hulu’s Vanderpump Villa, now on Hulu.

Watch: Vanderpump Villa

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told

At its peak in the ’80s and ’90s, the iconic (yet unofficial) Atlanta street party known as Freaknik became one of the largest and wildest festivals the city has ever seen. Discover (or relive) the wildest party never told in this 2024 Hulu Original documentary.

Discover more of the best documentaries streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told

House of the Dragon

Set during the height of the Targaryen dynasty, House of the Dragon predates Game of Thrones by 200 years — continuing the story long after the original series’ finale.

Did you miss the hype when Season 2 of this GoT prequel premiered in June 2024? Stream both seasons of House of the Dragon and more of the best shows on Max with the Disney+, Hulu, Max bundle.

Watch: House of the Dragon *

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The Veil

The Veil, an FX international spy thriller, follows the volatile and enigmatic British MI6 agent Imogen Salter (Elisabeth Moss of The Handmaid’s Tale ) as she pursues her elusive prime suspect, Adilah El Idrissi (Yumna Marwan). Their relentless game of cat and mouse unfolds across Istanbul, Paris, and London, keeping you on edge every step of the way.

Steam all six episodes of this gripping limited series now on Hulu.

Watch: The Veil

Under the Bridge

Based on Rebecca Godfrey’s bestselling book, Under the Bridge explores the haunting true story of Reena Virk, a fourteen-year-old girl who vanished after a party in 1997. This captivating Hulu mini-series uncovers the dark secrets of the teenagers involved in her tragic death, unveiling the shocking truth behind the motives of her killer.

Stream all eight episodes of this limited series now — exclusively on Hulu.

Watch: Under the Bridge

Dance Moms: A New Era

New coach, new team, new era, and new drama. The reality phenomenon that was Dance Moms returned in a new Hulu Original series this year, featuring Gloria “Glo” Hampton and her prestigious studio, Studio Bleu, in Ashburn, Virginia.

This new era premiered exclusively on Hulu in August, and all subscribers can stream the entire new season now. Don’t forget — all eight seasons of the OG Dance Moms series are streaming now on Hulu, too.

Check out our insider’s guide to Dance Moms for everything you need to know about the iconic series.

Watch: Dance Moms: A New Era

Futurama

2024 was also a big year for animation, including the hit series Futurama, which ended its decade-long hiatus in 2023. This year, fans got even more Leela, Bender, and Philip in a brand new season of this beloved adult animation series.

Stream all 12 seasons of Futurama now on Hulu.

Watch: Futurama