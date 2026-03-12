When Is ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Coming Out?

Nearly four years since the explosive Season 2 finale left fans with plenty of unanswered questions, Euphoria Season 3 premieres Sunday, April 12, 2026, marking the show’s first new season since 2022.

If you’ve been obsessed with predicting Rue’s next chapter, you’re not alone. Years of theories, cast updates, and behind-the-scenes teases have all built to this moment. The official Season 3 trailer hints at a darker and more mature chapter for Rue and the rest of the characters, teasing a major time jump that moves the story beyond high school and into the next phase of their lives.

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*Euphoria requires the Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Bundle. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility varies by service. ©2026 Disney and its related entities. HBO Max ©2026 Home Box Office, Inc.

How To Watch Season 3 of Euphoria

Whether you’re getting ready for the Season 3 premiere or planning a full rewatch, the Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Bundle makes it easy to stream Euphoria. With the bundle, you can watch every moment from Rue’s story so far — from the unforgettable highs and lows of Season 1 to the jaw-dropping finale of Season 2 — before the next chapter begins.

Like previous seasons, the third installment of Euphoria will roll out one episode at a time each week, giving fans plenty of time to dissect every twist and turn between episodes.

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Euphoria Season 3 Cast

The new season brings back many of the characters fans have been following since Season 1, including Rue and her complicated circle of friends and classmates. Here’s who’s expected to return when Euphoria Season 3 premieres.

Zendaya as Rue Bennett

Zendaya stars as Rue Bennett, a teenager navigating addiction, grief, and identity while trying to figure out what her future should look like. As the show’s narrator and emotional center, Rue drives much of Euphoria’s story.



Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard

Sydney Sweeney plays Cassie Howard, a character known for her intense relationships and desire to feel loved and validated. Her choices in Season 2 sparked some of the show’s most dramatic moments, leaving fans wondering what will come next for her.

Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs

Jacob Elordi portrays Nate Jacobs, a charismatic but deeply troubled character whose controlling behavior and complicated family dynamics make him one of the most unpredictable figures in the series.





Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn

Hunter Schafer plays Jules Vaughn, Rue’s close friend and love interest, whose search for identity and independence has been a defining storyline throughout the series.



Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez

Alexa Demie appears as Maddy Perez, a confident and fiercely loyal friend who isn’t afraid to stand her ground. Her complicated history with Nate and evolving friendships have made her one of the show’s most memorable and quotable characters.



Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard

Maude Apatow plays Lexi Howard, Cassie’s younger sister and Rue’s longtime friend. Often an observer of the chaos surrounding her, Lexi stepped into the spotlight in Season 2 with her revealing school play that reshaped several relationships.

Shows Like Euphoria Streaming Now

Skins

Before Euphoria captured the chaos of teenage life, Skins was pushing boundaries with its raw look at growing up. The British teen drama follows a group of high school students navigating relationships, parties, mental health struggles, and family drama — all with the same unfiltered honesty and emotional intensity that Euphoria fans love.

It’s also a chance to spot several future stars early in their careers, including Dev Patel, Daniel Kaluuya, Nicholas Hoult, and Kaya Scodelario.

Watch: Skins

The O.C.

If the messy friendships, chaotic house parties, and relationship drama in Euphoria keep you hooked, The O.C. explores some of that same territory — just with a little more humor and early-2000s charm.

The series follows Ryan Atwood, a troubled teen from Chino who’s taken in by a wealthy Orange County family, where storylines touch on substance abuse and the kind of party-fueled high school drama that rarely stays contained.

Watch: The O.C.

Tell Me Lies

Tell Me Lies leans into the kind of messy, all-consuming relationship drama that makes shows like Euphoria so hard to stop watching. The series follows Lucy and Stephen’s complicated college romance as it unfolds over several years, revealing how one intense relationship can ripple through friendships and reshape lives.

Watch: Tell Me Lies

Industry

Industry is a coming-of-age drama like Euphoria — just after college and with much higher stakes. The series tracks a group of ambitious young bankers navigating career pressure, complicated relationships, and the kind of late-night choices that rarely stay contained.

Watch: Industry *

*Industry requires the Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Bundle. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility varies by service. ©2026 Disney and its related entities. HBO Max ©2026 Home Box Office, Inc.