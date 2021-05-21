Over the last decade, the popularity and demand for female comedians has skyrocketed, bringing some seriously hilarious women to center stage. If you’re in the mood to laugh until you cry, check out some of our favorite shows and movies starring female comedians streaming now on Hulu.

Be sure to check out our Women Empowerment Guide for more great titles created by and starring strong women .

Shows Starring Female Standup Comedians

Shrill

In addition to being a comedian, Aidy Bryant is known for her work on Satuday Night Live and starring in the popular Hulu Original comedy Shrill.

The series follows aspiring journalist Annie Easton (Bryant) as she balances dating, family issues, and her career. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream now.

Watch: Shrill

The Mindy Project

Comedian and actress Mindy Kaling rose to fame as Kelly Kapoor on The Office, and was propelled into the spotlight shortly after with the Fox turned Hulu Original series The Mindy Project.

The single-camera comedy follows Mindy (Kaling), a skilled OB/GYN navigating the tricky waters of both her personal and professional life, while never losing sight of her dream of achieving the perfect ending fit for a romantic comedy .

Watch: The Mindy Project

Broad City

Comedians Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson brought their real-life best friend chemistry to the Comedy Central sitcom Broad City, which centers on two broke best friends living in New York City. The series, which started solely on the web, was also co-written by the hilarious duo (and if you’re still not convinced that it’s hilarious, it was also executive produced by the comedy queen, Amy Poehler).

Seasons 1-5 are streaming now. Discover more TV shows about friendship streaming now.

Watch: Broad City

This Way Up

Written by and starring Irish comedian Aisling Bea, the critically acclaimed series This Way Up follows Aine (Bea), a woman who’s trying to put her life back together after a “teeny little nervous breakdown,” all while keeping on a brave face for her sister, Shona (Sharon Horgan).

Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: This Way Up

Difficult People

American author, podcaster, and comedian Julie Klausner is the creator and co-star of the Hulu Original comedy Difficult People, which centers on two best friends and aspiring (struggling) comedians, Julie (Klausner) and Billy (Billy Eichner).

Executive produced by Amy Poehler, three hilarious seasons are available to stream now.

Watch: Difficult People

Female Comedians in Movies

I Feel Pretty

Stand-up comedian Amy Schumer burst onto the scene in the late 2000s after appearing on the NBC show Last Comic Standing. After gaining popularity through several successful comedy specials, Schumer hit the big screen with hits like Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty (which she starred in and executive produced).

I Feel Pretty centers on a super relatable lead character, Renee Barrett (Schumer), who puts a candid, hilarious spin on the issues women face in an image-obsessed world.

Watch: I Feel Pretty

Date Night

Another Saturday Night Live icon, Tina Fey has certainly gone on to leave her mark on film and television.

The 2010 comedy Date Night, starring Fey and Steve Carell, follows a couple whose date night takes an unexpected turn, bringing much needed excitement into their marriage.

Watch: Date Night

Like a Boss

Stand-up comedian Tiffany Haddish rose to fame on NBC comedy The Carmichael Show , and later scored her breakout role in the 2017 comedy Girls Trip.

One of her most recent projects, the 2020 comedy Like a Boss, centers around two female friends with very different ideals who decide to start a beauty company together.

Watch: Like a Boss

Friends With Kids

If you can’t get enough of Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph, the dynamic comedy duo, you’ll love the 2011 movie Friends With Kids. The laugh-out-loud comedy centers around a circle of friends whose lives change drastically when they start having kids.

Watch: Friends With Kids

More Titles Featuring the Best Female Comedians

Hysterical

From the director of Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie comes the FX documentary Hysterical. Take a peek behind the curtain of some of the nation’s most famous comedy clubs and meet the strong, hysterical women who unapologetically busted onto the male-dominated comedy scene and became household names.

Hysterical features Kelly Bachman, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Rachel Feinstein, and many others.

Discover more movies and shows with strong female leads .

Watch: Hysterical

Saturday Night Live

So many of our favorite comedians have one thing in common — SNL.

If you have a hard time staying up for SNL but don’t want to admit it, we’ve got you covered. Check out our full library of past episodes featuring your favorite comedians and pop culture icons. Plus, stay up-to-date with new episodes, which drop the next day on Hulu.

Watch: Saturday Night Live