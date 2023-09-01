Where to Watch ‘Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War’ Parts 1 & 2
Revised: October 17, 2024
Based on the manga written and illustrated by Tite Kubo, Bleach is a classic anime series and a must-watch for both manga and anime fans. The popular anime saga ended in 2012, concluding before Kubo was able to finish the manga’s final story arc: the Thousand-Year Blood War.
That is, until now.
Soul Reaper Ichigo Kurosaki is back to tell the final stories of his supernatural journeys. Part one of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc premiered on Hulu last October — nearly a decade after the series ended. Now, fans can start streaming new episodes of part two weekly throughout the season.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch TV Tokyo’s Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War in the U.S. (We’ll give you a hint: it’s exclusively on Hulu).
Where to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War
Wondering where to watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War in the States? Starting at just $11.99/month, all Hulu subscribers can stream the complete first part now, with new episodes of part two premiering weekly throughout the season.
But that’s not all — Hulu is your streaming home for all things animation and anime. Trust us, you’re going to want to check out the Animayhem for yourself.
Watch: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War
How to Watch Bleach in Order by Arc
Whether you’re a fan of Bleach manga or are looking to dive headfirst into the anime series, Hulu has all 26 seasons of the anime classic series, Bleach, along with the newest addition to the saga, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.
The Bleach movies are included within this watch order list to provide the best context while binging, but keep in mind — these films can be watched as standalone stories, too.
Episodes 1 – 20: Agent of the Shinigami arc
Episodes 21 – 41: Soul Society: The Sneak Entry arc
Episodes 42 – 63: Soul Society: The Rescue arc
Movie: Memories of Nobody (2006)
Episodes 64 – 91: The Bount arc
Episodes 92 – 09: The Bount: Assault on Soul Society arc
Movie: The DiamondDust Rebellion (2007)
Episodes 110 – 131: Arrancar: The Arrival arc
Episodes 132 – 151: Arrancar: The Hueco Mundo Sneak Entry arc
Episodes 152 – 167: Arrancar: The Fierce Fight arc
Episodes 168 – 189: The New Captain Shūsuke Amagai arc
Movie: Fade to Black (2008)
Episodes 190 – 205: Arrancar vs. Shinigami arc
Episodes 206 – 212: The Past arc
Episodes 213 – 229: Arrancar: Decisive Battle of Karakura arc
Movie: Hell Verse (2010)
Episodes 230 – 265: Zanpakutō Unknown Tales arc
Episodes 266 – 316: Arrancar: Downfall arc
Episodes 317 – 342: Gotei 13 Invading Army arc
Episodes 343 – 366: The Lost Substitute Shinigami arc
The Thousand-Year Blood War: Part 1
The Thousand-Year Blood War: Part 2
Bleach Characters
Loyalty, friendship, and the search for purpose tie the characters of Bleach together throughout the series. But themes of conflict, differing ideologies, and the consequences of past choices are present within the main characters of the final Bleach chapter.
Ichigo Kurosaki
Ichigo is a powerful Soul Reaper and the main protagonist throughout the entire manga and anime series. In the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, Ichigo relies on his unwavering determination, learned experience, and heroic nature to face a new threat to the Soul Reapers.
Uryu Ishida
As one of the main characters in the Bleach franchise, Uryu is a skilled archer and a Quincy, (aka a group of humans with the ability to manipulate spiritual particles). In Thousand-Year Blood War, Uryu seeks to protect his people while assessing his loyalties and personal motivations.
Sosuke Aizen
Known for his ability to charm and manipulate, Aizen is a returning antagonist who’s wrapped up in the events of the Thousand-Year Blood War — though his true motives remain cryptic.
Yhwach
With the ability to see into the future, manipulate fate, and absorb the abilities of those around him, Yahwach is a villain who seems impossible to defeat. Is Yhwach’s tenacity and determination to take down the Soul King too powerful for Ichigo to face? Start streaming Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War now to find out.
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