Where to Watch ‘Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War’ Parts 1 & 2

Based on the manga written and illustrated by Tite Kubo, Bleach is a classic anime series and a must-watch for both manga and anime fans. The popular anime saga ended in 2012, concluding before Kubo was able to finish the manga’s final story arc: the Thousand-Year Blood War.

That is, until now.

Soul Reaper Ichigo Kurosaki is back to tell the final stories of his supernatural journeys. Part one of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc premiered on Hulu last October — nearly a decade after the series ended. Now, fans can start streaming new episodes of part two weekly throughout the season.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch TV Tokyo’s Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War in the U.S. (We’ll give you a hint: it’s exclusively on Hulu).

Where to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Wondering where to watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War in the States? Starting at just $11.99/month, all Hulu subscribers can stream the complete first part now, with new episodes of part two premiering weekly throughout the season.

But that’s not all — Hulu is your streaming home for all things animation and anime. Trust us, you’re going to want to check out the Animayhem for yourself.

Watch: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

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How to Watch Bleach in Order by Arc

Whether you’re a fan of Bleach manga or are looking to dive headfirst into the anime series, Hulu has all 26 seasons of the anime classic series, Bleach, along with the newest addition to the saga, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

The Bleach movies are included within this watch order list to provide the best context while binging, but keep in mind — these films can be watched as standalone stories, too.

Episodes 1 – 20: Agent of the Shinigami arc

Episodes 21 – 41: Soul Society: The Sneak Entry arc

Episodes 42 – 63: Soul Society: The Rescue arc

Movie: Memories of Nobody (2006)

Episodes 64 – 91: The Bount arc

Episodes 92 – 09: The Bount: Assault on Soul Society arc

Movie: The DiamondDust Rebellion (2007)

Episodes 110 – 131: Arrancar: The Arrival arc

Episodes 132 – 151: Arrancar: The Hueco Mundo Sneak Entry arc

Episodes 152 – 167: Arrancar: The Fierce Fight arc

Episodes 168 – 189: The New Captain Shūsuke Amagai arc

Movie: Fade to Black (2008)

Episodes 190 – 205: Arrancar vs. Shinigami arc

Episodes 206 – 212: The Past arc

Episodes 213 – 229: Arrancar: Decisive Battle of Karakura arc

Movie: Hell Verse (2010)

Episodes 230 – 265: Zanpakutō Unknown Tales arc

Episodes 266 – 316: Arrancar: Downfall arc

Episodes 317 – 342: Gotei 13 Invading Army arc

Episodes 343 – 366: The Lost Substitute Shinigami arc

The Thousand-Year Blood War: Part 1

The Thousand-Year Blood War: Part 2

Bleach Characters

Loyalty, friendship, and the search for purpose tie the characters of Bleach together throughout the series. But themes of conflict, differing ideologies, and the consequences of past choices are present within the main characters of the final Bleach chapter.

Ichigo Kurosaki

Ichigo is a powerful Soul Reaper and the main protagonist throughout the entire manga and anime series. In the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, Ichigo relies on his unwavering determination, learned experience, and heroic nature to face a new threat to the Soul Reapers.

Uryu Ishida

As one of the main characters in the Bleach franchise, Uryu is a skilled archer and a Quincy, (aka a group of humans with the ability to manipulate spiritual particles). In Thousand-Year Blood War, Uryu seeks to protect his people while assessing his loyalties and personal motivations.

Sosuke Aizen

Known for his ability to charm and manipulate, Aizen is a returning antagonist who’s wrapped up in the events of the Thousand-Year Blood War — though his true motives remain cryptic.

Yhwach