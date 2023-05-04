Whether you’re a seasoned anime fan or are just dipping your toes into the genre for the first time, chances are you’ve heard of the wildly popular show, Attack on Titan (AoT). What started as a manga series has taken the anime world by storm in television form with its intense action scenes, complex characters, and gripping storylines.

Wondering where to watch Attack on Titan? Lucky for you, Hulu has all four seasons available to stream on demand now. Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of AoT and join the millions of fans who can’t get enough of this epic series!

Watch: Attack on Titan

Where to Watch

Hulu subscribers get on-demand access to all four seasons of AoT, including SUB (subtitles) and DUB (English dubbed) versions of every episode.

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Attack on Titan

New to the series and wondering how to watch Attack on Titan in order? Use this list, including the optional OVA (Original Video Animation) episodes, to get started:

Attack on Titan

Eren Yeager

Eren Yeager is the main character and protagonist of the Attack on Titan anime series. He’s a determined and hot-headed young man driven by revenge against the Titans for destroying his hometown and his family, fueling a strong internal will to protect what he has left.

Levi Ackerman

Levi Ackerman (aka Captain Levi) is a skilled and ruthless soldier known for his exceptional combat skills and no-nonsense attitude.

Mikasa Ackerman

Mikasa Ackerman is Eren Yeager’s adopted sister and possible distant family member of Levi. A highly skilled soldier, Mikasa is fiercely loyal to Eren and willing to do whatever it takes to keep him safe.

Armin Arlert

Strategic and analytical, Armin Arlert is known for using his brain power to develop creative tactics against the Titans in an effort to protect humanity.

Jean Kirstein

Jean Kirstein is a skilled soldier who initially joined the military as a way to escape his home life on the farm. As his journey unfolds, he becomes a loyal and dedicated member of the Scout Regiment and one of Eren’s closest allies.

Hange Zoë

Known for their eccentric personality, brilliant mind, and in-depth understanding of the Titans, Hange Zoë is an integral member of the Scout Regiment.

Sasha Blouse

Sasha Blouse, aka “Potato Girl,” is another integral member of the Scout Regiment. She brings her extraordinary marksmanship, lightning-fast reflexes, and quirky love of food to the team.

Annie Leonhart

Quiet and complex, Annie Leonhart may seem like a reserved character, but her combat skills make her a force to be reckoned with.

Erwin Smith

Erwin Smith is the former commander of the Scout Regiment known for his leadership skills, confidence in risk-taking, and ability to make difficult decisions.

Reiner Braun

Reiner Braun’s story is a key element to the plot of AoT. Though he appears to be a loyal ally, this character is complicated and nuanced.

Anime like Attack on Titan on Hulu

If you love AoT, you’re going to want to watch these other anime shows streaming now.

Spy x Family

Wit Studio, the studio behind AoT Seasons 1 – 3, is also the studio behind the hit anime series, Spy x Family — available to stream now on Hulu.

This manga series follows a spy named Twilight who creates a fake family in an effort to capture his target. Twilight’s new “family” is made up of an expert assassin wife and a telepathic daughter. Despite being a fake family, they grow close and learn to rely on each other.

Watch: Spy x Family

Chainsaw Man

The final season of AoT was created by the MAPPA Anime studio, which also happens to be the team behind the popular horror anime series, Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man is a manga series about a devil-human hybrid, Denji, who has the ability to transform his arms into chainsaws. As a hybrid, Denji is conflicted about what side he’s on despite being a member of the Devil Hunters — an organization with a mission to hunt down dangerous devils. Being a half devil himself, Denji must discover what his purpose is.

Watch: Chainsaw Man

About the Creator

Who’s the brilliant mind behind AoT, one of the most popular anime series of all time? That would be Hajime Isayama, a Japanese manga artist and writer — and the creator of Attack on Titan. At the young age of 23, Isayama developed the first chapter of the Attack on Titan manga novel in 2009 when it quickly gained popularity due to his captivating storytelling style and artistry.

Attack on Titan FAQs

How many seasons of Attack on Titan are there?

There are four seasons of AoT.

How many episodes are in Attack on Titan Season 4

There are 29 episodes in Season 4 of AoT, available to stream now on Hulu.

Is AoT over?

Yes, the series concluded after its fourth and final season aired in 2022.

What is the Scout Regiment?

The Scout Regiment is a branch of the military in the Attack on Titan world. This elite group of soldiers is tasked with venturing on the other side of the human city walls to explore the dangerous outside world and gather information to help defeat the Titans.