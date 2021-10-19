The South Korean film industry has remained in the spotlight since Parasite’s history-making Academy Award® win. In addition to being the first foreign language film to ever win an Oscar® for Best Motion Picture, the Korean thriller also took home awards for Best Achievement in Directing, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film.

Discover more Korean dramas from award-winning Director Bong Joon-ho and some of the best Korean movies streaming now on Hulu.

Popular Korean Movies

Parasite

Bong Joon-ho’s masterpiece Parasite, now regarded by many as one of the best Korean movies of all time, explores highly relevant social themes like greed and class discrimination.

The Oscar®-winning film centers on a newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan, and the mysterious intruder who threatens it.

Watch: Parasite

The Wailing

The Korean horror movie The Wailing centers on the unraveling of locals in a quiet, rural South Korean village. After an outsider is linked to a series of brutal murders, their suspicions quickly turn to hysteria.

Watch: The Wailing

Mother

Never underestimate a mother’s love.

When Yoon Do-joon (Won Bin) is falsely accused of murder, his widowed mother (Kim Hye-ja) embarks on an obsessive quest to clear her son’s name. Don’t miss the Bong Joon-ho crime-drama, Mother.

Check out more of our favorite on-screen moms streaming now .

Watch: Mother

Korean Action Movies

Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds

The Korean action movie Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds explores one man’s journey in the afterlife. Led by three guardians, the firefighter navigates seven trials to prove that he lived a noble life and is worthy of reincarnation.

Watch: Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds

The Host

Years after American military personnel dumped chemicals in South Korea’s Han River, a vicious monster emerged from the polluted water. Follow one family’s mission to save their daughter from the evil sea creature in the science fiction Korean horror movie The Host.

Watch: The Host

Korean Comedies

Barking Dogs Never Bite

The Korean comedy movie Barking Dogs Never Bite marked Bong Joon-ho’s directorial debut. It follows a young couple that’s driven to distraction by a yapping dog in their apartment complex. Determined to relieve their annoyance, they take extreme action against their tormentor.

Watch: Barking Dogs