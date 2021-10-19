'Parasite’ and More Korean Dramas to Stream Now
Revised: May 16, 2024
The South Korean film industry has remained in the spotlight since Parasite’s history-making Academy Award® win. In addition to being the first foreign language film to ever win an Oscar® for Best Motion Picture, the Korean thriller also took home awards for Best Achievement in Directing, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film.
Discover more Korean dramas from award-winning Director Bong Joon-ho and some of the best Korean movies streaming now on Hulu.
Popular Korean Movies
Parasite
Bong Joon-ho’s masterpiece Parasite, now regarded by many as one of the best Korean movies of all time, explores highly relevant social themes like greed and class discrimination.
The Oscar®-winning film centers on a newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan, and the mysterious intruder who threatens it.
Watch: Parasite
The Wailing
The Korean horror movie The Wailing centers on the unraveling of locals in a quiet, rural South Korean village. After an outsider is linked to a series of brutal murders, their suspicions quickly turn to hysteria.
Watch: The Wailing
Mother
Never underestimate a mother’s love.
When Yoon Do-joon (Won Bin) is falsely accused of murder, his widowed mother (Kim Hye-ja) embarks on an obsessive quest to clear her son’s name. Don’t miss the Bong Joon-ho crime-drama, Mother.
Check out more of our favorite on-screen moms streaming now.
Watch: Mother
Korean Action Movies
Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds
The Korean action movie Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds explores one man’s journey in the afterlife. Led by three guardians, the firefighter navigates seven trials to prove that he lived a noble life and is worthy of reincarnation.
Watch: Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds
The Host
Years after American military personnel dumped chemicals in South Korea’s Han River, a vicious monster emerged from the polluted water. Follow one family’s mission to save their daughter from the evil sea creature in the science fiction Korean horror movie The Host.
Watch: The Host
Korean Comedies
Barking Dogs Never Bite
The Korean comedy movie Barking Dogs Never Bite marked Bong Joon-ho’s directorial debut. It follows a young couple that’s driven to distraction by a yapping dog in their apartment complex. Determined to relieve their annoyance, they take extreme action against their tormentor.
Watch: Barking Dogs
Craving more international movies and shows? Check out the Asian & Pacific Islander Stories Hub for more great films and series streaming now.
Latest News
Live TV
NHL Live Stream: How To Watch the NHL Playoffs With Hulu + Live TV
April 24, 2026
Hulu Originals
‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Is Back — Here’s What to Know About the Reboot
April 23, 2026
Actors
Hilary Duff Movies and TV Shows We Grew Up With (and Still Love)
April 21, 2026
Live TV
Where To Watch NBA Playoff Games Without Cable
April 17, 2026