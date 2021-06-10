Addison Rae & More Must-See Celebrity Cameos

As the royal family of reality television gets ready to wrap their final season, we’re all wondering the same things: where can we watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians on repeat for the rest of our lives? And when can we expect an update on the Kardashian content coming to Hulu later this year?

We see you, we hear you, and we’re happy to report that seasons 1-19 of KUWTK are streaming now on Hulu (and, we promise, updates on the Kardashian-Jenners’ coveted arrival to Hulu are coming soon).

In the meantime, check out some of our favorite Keeping Up With The Kardashians episodes of all time, featuring celebrities like Addison Rae, Oprah, A-Rod, Ariana Grande, and more.

Best KUWTK Episodes Featuring Celebs

S1, Episode 4 ‘Birthday Suit’

It’s hard to believe that it was 2007 when the Kardashians first graced our television screens, especially since this particular episode feels like yesterday. Watch Kim’s iconic Playboy Magazine shoot (yes, the moment that the famous Kris Jenner “you’re doing amazing sweetie” meme was born), featuring a special guest appearance by Hugh Hefner.

S2, Episode 2 ‘Rob’s New Girlfriend’

Calling all Cheetah Girls fans! If you lived for the Adrienne Bailon and Rob Kardashian romance, pick up your KUWTK binge here, where Rob first introduces Adrienne to the family.

S3, Episode 4 ‘Pussycat Vision’

Following Kim’s run on Dancing With The Stars, she had a short stint as a member of the Las Vegas Pussycat Dolls. Her famous performance is worth a rewatch.

S4, Episode 1 ‘The Wedding’

After a whirlwind romance , Khloé Kardashian walks down the aisle with LA Laker Lamar Odom. You’ll love this trip down memory lane featuring many celebrity guests.

S7, Episode 15 ‘Kardashian Therapy Part I’

Celebs galore! In this episode, Kanye gives Kim a closet a makeover, Rob judges the Miss USA Pageant with former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky, and Oprah sits down for an interview with the Kardashian clan.

S14, Episode 4 ‘Clothes Quarters’

Kim and Jonathan just casually drop by John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s house, where Chrissy’s Dad, Ron, steals the show and reveals his favorite Kardashian sister. Plus, Kourtney plans a sister getaway to bond with Kendall.

S15, Episode 10 ‘Let’s Play Ball’

The Kardashians practice, and practice, and practice some more to face-off against the Jacksons in a charity softball game to benefit the Watts Empowerment Center. Kris brings in baseball legend Alex Rodriguez to coach their team, the Calabasas Peaches.

S16, Episode 6 ‘Fire Escape’

Grammy®-winning singer Ariana Grande makes her KUWTK debut when Kris makes an iconic appearance in her music video for Thank You, Next. Meanwhile, Kim waits to hear if her prison reform legislation will be endorsed.

If you love learning about your favorite musicians, discover the best music documentaries and biopics streaming now.

S20, Episode 4 ‘New Friends and the Bunker

The Kardashian-Jenners finally get answers about Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae’s relationship when the social media star accepts an invitation to lunch with the family (without Kourtney).

Watch: Keeping Up With The Kardashians

KUWTK Spin-Offs Streaming Now

I Am Cait

Although pivotal moments in Caitlyn Jenner’s transition were covered, in part, on Keeping Up With The Kardashians (beginning with S10, episode 10 ‘About Bruce’), the spin-off series I Am Cait dives deeper into how her transition impacted the people in her life, the transgender community, and the world.

Discover this and more LGBTQ+ Shows streaming now .

Watch: I Am Cait

Life of Kylie

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner (now 23-years-old) has achieved more than most. She seems to have it all, but there’s a lot more to Kylie than what she has shown the world. Life of Kylie gives superfans an unfiltered look into her fabulous life.

Watch: Life of Kylie

Can’t keep up, or can’t get enough? We’ve got you covered. Watch more Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Hulu now.