Feeling a bit obsessed with the royal family after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah? You’re not alone.

If all the “tea” Meghan spilled left you wanting more, dive into some of our regal favorites, including documentaries about the royal family, stories about fictional royals, and titles about famous families who are basically American royalty.

Take a break from practicing your curtsy and get ready for a royal binge-session to remember.

Royal Family Documentaries

Charles & Diana: 1983

Charles & Diana: 1983 highlights the early days of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s relationship, as well as the pressures Diana faced adjusting to life as a royal.

Take a look back at the “Diana-mania” that ensued throughout the ’80s and ’90s, and get insight into what she was really like from those who knew her. As a former employee (Paul Burrell) recounted in the documentary, “The Princess changed enormously from the time I met her...She transformed. She had to. She had to survive.”

Discover this and more of the best documentaries on Hulu .

Watch: Charles & Diana: 1983

Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy

The heartwarming documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, also available with the HBO Max® add-on , explores Princess Diana’s influential life through her sons’ eyes. Nearly twenty years after her death, Prince William and Prince Harry share memories of their mom, exclusive photos and videos from their childhood, and what they believe to be her legacy.

Watch: Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy *

*Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy requires Hulu with HBO Max® add-on subscription.

Royal Family TV Specials

The American Royal Baby

Exclusively on Hulu, the ABC News special The American Royal Baby celebrates the birth of the first American-born royal baby, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. She is the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

The special, anchored by ABC News Senior National Correspondent Deborah Roberts, gives viewers a glimpse into the family’s life in California and details how Lilibet will fit into the royal family and line of succession.

Watch: The American Royal Baby

Meghan & Harry: Baby Fever

Can’t get enough of Meghan and Harry? The Lifetime special Meghan & Harry: Baby Fever captures the world’s excitement around the birth of the couple’s first born child: Archie. From Meghan’s pregnancy announcement, to the duchess’ maternity fashion, follow the royal duo right up to the day that baby Archie was welcomed into the world.

The special also addresses talking points from the Oprah interview, including the alleged feud between Meghan and Princess Kate, Meghan’s “decision” to break royal tradition with an at-home birth, and the specifics around baby Archie’s royal title.

Watch: Meghan & Harry: Baby Fever

Shows & Movies About Royals

The Great

If more royal drama is what you crave, you’ll love the Golden Globe®-nominated Hulu comedy series The Great, inspired by a real-life royal scandal surrounding Catherine the Great (the longest-reigning female ruler of Russia).

Leads Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult earned Golden Globe nominations for their roles in the satirical comedy-drama, including Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Fanning) and Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Hoult).

Check out the Strong Female Characters Watchlist for more powerhouse female leads .

Watch: The Great

The Queen

Academy Award® winning actress Helen Mirren stars as Her Majesty the Queen in the 2006 film The Queen, which recounts the events immediately following the tragic death of Princess Diana. The historical drama features real footage from Buckingham Palace and beyond, capturing how the world mourned the loss of the beloved princess.

Watch: The Queen *

*The Queen requires SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

The Tudors

Based on the tumultuous reign of England’s King Henry VIII, The Tudors takes you way back (to 1509 to be exact).

The series, starring Golden Globe®-winning actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers, centers on what makes King Henry VIII infamous — his six marriages — and focuses on one of his most notable unions to Catherine of Aragon (who you can learn more about by watching The Spanish Princess *).

Watch: The Tudors **

*The Spanish Princess requires STARZ® on Hulu add-on subscription.

The Spanish Princess © 2020 TSP Productions Ltd. Starz and related channels and service marks are the property of Starz Entertainment, LLC.

**The Tudors requires SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

American Royal Families

The Clintons

The Clintons are a household name. The documentary The Clintons: An America Odyssey looks back at Bill and Hillary’s college years, capturing how the pair devoted their lives to public service and climbed the political ranks. For Hillary super-fans, the Hulu Original documentary Hillary is another must-watch. The four-part series examines never-before-seen 2016 campaign footage and how she became one of the most admired and vilified women in the world. Check out the Best Documentaries Watchlist for more political documentaries you’ll love.

The Kennedys

A dynasty is just a hop and a skip from royalty, which is certainly a fitting description of the Kennedy family. Check out the six-part CNN series American Dynasties: The Kennedys * to learn more about this powerful family and how they influenced national and global events.

If you’re infatuated with all things JFK, be sure to check out the Hulu Original 11.22.63 , a science-fiction drama that explores who killed President Kennedy, whether or not it could have been prevented, and the implications of attempting to rewrite history.

*Live TV plan required. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply.

The Kardashians

Often referred to as the “modern day Brady Bunch,” the Kardashians have gained a following that rivals that of the British royal family since Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered in 2007.

With the final season airing in March on E! and exclusive Kardashian content coming to Hulu in 2021, now is the time to bow down to Queen Kris Jenner once and for all. Seasons 1-19 are streaming now on Hulu, as well as Kardashian spin-offs Life of Kylie and I Am Cait .