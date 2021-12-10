Let us start by saying welcome to our fellow foodies! Second, a pro tip: you’re not going to want to stream any of the following while hungry (please, learn from our mistakes).

Whether you’re looking for some new recipe ideas for the holidays, or you’re just obsessed with food shows (because same), we’ve got some real treats for you.

From mouth-watering new series like Taste the Nation, to popular cooking competition shows like MasterChef and Worst Cooks in America, check out some of the best cooking shows streaming now on Hulu.

Holiday Cooking Shows

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition

From Thanksgiving turkeys to Christmas ham, every family has unique Holiday traditions, especially when it comes to food. But, where do all of those foods come from? Padma Lakshmi sits down with families from different cultures across America to learn about the roots of American food in Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition.

Watch: Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition

The hit baking competition from across the pond (The Great British Baking Show) makes its way to the states in The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition hosted by former Spice Girl, Emma Bunton, and Anthony “Spice” Adams. Watch as the best amateur bakers in America compete in Christmas baking challenges for a $250,000 cash prize and cookbook contract.

Watch: The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition

Baking Shows

Baker’s Dozen

Tamera Mowry-Housley and former White House Pastry Chef Bill Yosses team up to host the new Hulu Original baking competition, Baker’s Dozen, that chronicles 13 bakers (see what we did there?) as they compete for the golden rolling pin and a cash prize.

Watch: Baker’s Dozen

Baking it Easy

Actress and influencer Meghan Rienks takes on baking with her own brand of comedy in this deliciously hilarious series.

Get ready to learn some easy recipes and get an ab workout all in one!

Watch: Baking It Easy

Crime Scene Kitchen

Are you a true crime nut? But you also love to bake? Then check out this reverse baking show that adds a mysterious twist to what happens in the kitchen. Join a team of expert bakers as they try to figure out what dessert was made from the remnants left on the counter in Crime Scene Kitchen.

Watch: Crime Scene Kitchen

Competition Cooking Shows

Cutthroat Kitchen

As if competing against your peers isn’t enough pressure, the reality cooking show Cutthroat Kitchen turns up the heat another notch, offering each chef $25,000 to either help themselves or sabotage their competition.

Watch: Cutthroat Kitchen

Top Chef

Who can take the heat, and who needs to get out of the kitchen? Get ready to find out in this high-stakes cooking competition, where only one competitor can be declared Top Chef.

Watch: Top Chef

Worst Cooks in America

Normally, competition shows only take the best of the best. In Worst Cooks in America, these home chefs are the worst of the worst, so they can only go up from here, right?

Watch as these cooks learn to take their food from yuck to yum (well, hopefully).

Watch: Worst Cooks in America

British Cooking Shows

Britain’s Best Home Cook

Led by the small but mighty Mary Berry, Britain’s Best Home Cook plucks the best home cooks in Britain out of the kitchen to see how they measure up in this exciting competition to find out who is really Britain’s best.

Watch: Britain’s Best Home Cook

Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On

Our one complaint about professional chefs on TV: they’re always trying to ‘wow’ viewers with their unique and exotic dishes—but those ingredients aren’t exactly cupboard staples.

Let Jamie Oliver take you back to basics with his famous recipes, made from everyday grocery store ingredients.

Watch: Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On

Gordon Ramsay Cooking Shows

Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Home Cooking

Gordon Ramsay has starred in countless television series, and is known for boasting flashy, complicated recipes (many of which earned him his fame).

However, when it comes to cooking for himself and his family, he takes a much simpler approach. In Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Home Cooking, the accomplished chef covers the basics for preparing delicious, practical meals at home.

Watch: Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Home Cooking

MasterChef

Gordon Ramsay is a hero to many aspiring chefs. Very few get the chance to taste his food, and even fewer get to have their food tasted by him.

Watch as a group of the best home cooks in America compete in front of legendary judges, Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich, and Aarón Sánchez, in MasterChef Legends.

Watch: MasterChef Legends

Hell’s Kitchen

Gordon Ramsay is known for his somewhat strong opinions, if you catch our drift— and Hell’s Kitchen is partially responsible for that reputation. Watch Ramsay give a team of professional chefs some tough love as they compete for a chance to become head chef at one of Ramsay’s prestigious restaurants.

Watch: Hell’s Kitchen

Kids Cooking Shows

MasterChef Jr.

What’s more impressive than adults who can cook up incredible dishes for top-tier judges? Oh, right, kids who can cook up incredible dishes for top-tier judges. MasterChef Jr. takes viewers back to the legendary MasterChef kitchen with the smallest contestants yet—kids aged 8-13.

Watch as these chefs-in-training compete in a series of challenges to see who will take home the $100,000 grand prize.

Watch: MasterChef Junior

Junior Chef Showdown

Little cooks take on a big kitchen in this competition series for young chefs between the ages of 9 and 13. Judged by celebrity chefs, these extraordinary kids compete for a $25,000 cash prize and a family vacation.

Watch: Junior Chef Showdown

Food Travel Shows

F*ck, That’s Delicious

Rapper Action Bronson is on tour again, but this time he’s not performing. Watch as Bronson steps back from his music career and embarks on a culinary journey to discover the best food in his favorite cities.

Watch: F*ck, That’s Delicious

Eater’s Guide to the World

Narrator Maya Rudolph takes the food journey of a lifetime in Eater’s Guide to the World, as she eats with the locals and discovers the most surprising and delicious food destinations around the world.

Watch: Eater’s Guide to the World

Food Documentaries

The Food That Built America

The biggest names in the food industry feel like they’ve been around since the beginning of time— but how well do we really know the people behind names like McDonald, Heinz, and Hershey? The Food That Built America reveals the stories of the most recognizable names in the food biz.

Watch: The Food That Built America

The Next Thing You Eat

Chef David Chang and Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville explore how the food world is turning on it’s head and what that means for the future of dining.

The new Hulu Original docuseries The Next Thing You Eat explores how artificial intelligence, robotics, GMOs, and more will change the way we make our food.