Candy on Hulu: Inside Jessica Biel's New Show

Candy Montgomery lived most of her life following the rules. She got married, had two children, went to church, helped out neighbors, and…axe-murdered her best friend after having an affair with her husband?

The story of a woman getting murdered in a small, religious town in Texas left the country shocked. How could someone so kind and involved in her community be killed in cold blood; and how could someone equally kind and involved in her community kill in cold blood? Well, sometimes small town life isn’t all it’s cracked up to be—you never know what happens behind closed doors.

The Hulu Original limited series details the events of that fateful 1980 afternoon in Wylie, Texas. From the affair that set the events in motion, to the first swing of the axe and the subsequent criminal trial, Candy gives viewers an inside look at the murder of Betty Gore on June 13, 1980.

Candy Official Trailer

First things first: let’s watch the official trailer for Candy so we know exactly what kind of true crime thrill ride we’ve signed up for.

Who is Candy Montgomery and What Did She Do?

30-year-old Candace “Candy” Montgomery kept a low profile for most of her life. She was a God-fearing Christian woman living in a small Texas town. She baked casseroles for her neighbors and took care of the house and kids while her husband went to work as an engineer at Texas Instruments.

Candy and her close friend Betty Gore attended the same women’s groups, had kids who were best friends, and only had nice things to say about each other. That is, until a church volleyball game in the summer of 1978 where Candy Montgomery quite literally ran into some…trouble.

After colliding with Alan Gore, Betty Gore’s husband, for those of us keeping track, Candy began regularly talking with him. In December of 1978, the conversations turned into an affair. Montgomery and Gore saw each other for a few months before Candy began feeling that the affair was going too far. After the birth of his second child with Betty, Alan and Candy decided to call it quits.

The Murder

In June of the same year, Candy had Betty’s daughter Alisa over for a sleepover with her own daughter, Jenny. Knowing Alan Gore was away on business, Montgomery offered to help her friend out and take Alisa to her swim lesson. But first, she had to pick up Alisa’s swimsuit—a decision that would change her life and end Betty’s.

Betty, with full knowledge of her husband’s brief affair with Candy Montgomery, confronted her friend that day. We may never know the true events of that gruesome day, but, according to Candy, she fell into a dissociative state (later confirmed by a psychiatrist), picked up an axe, and started swinging—41 times to be exact.

The Trial

Candy Montgomery’s arrest came quickly after Betty Gore’s body was discovered by a neighbor. While she pled guilty to the murder, she contested the charges on grounds of self-defense, saying Gore came at her with the axe first. The trial moved swiftly and by October 30, 1980, Candace “Candy” Montgomery was acquitted and set free.

Candy Release Date

Episode one of the highly anticipated Hulu Original series Candy, will premiere on Hulu Monday, May 9, with new episodes being released each day for five days, through Friday, May 13. Add

Candy Cast: Who’s starring in Hulu’s New Show?

Jessica Biel transformed into the perfect 1970s housewife in her portrayal of Candy Montgomery. Melanie Lynskey plays Betty Gore and Pablo Schreiber plays Alan Gore. Other main cast members include Raúl Esparza as Candy’s defense lawyer Don Crowder, and Sharon Conley as Sandra Lockett, the opposing counsel.

Where is Candy Montgomery Now?

It is largely unclear where Candy Montgomery ended up, but the Daily Mail reported she moved to Georgia where she worked as a mental health therapist for a time. She reportedly divorced her husband and is currently living under her maiden name, Wheeler.