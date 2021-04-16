Earth Day is on Thursday, April 22 and there’s no better time to get to know our planet.

Learn about how our world is changing from the perspective of people (and animals) from all walks of life — climate change activists, astronauts, primatologists, farmers, and even emperor penguins. Our favorite environmental documentaries and movies about Earth are sure to make for the ultimate Earth Day binge.

Movies About Climate Change

I Am Greta

What better way to celebrate Mother Earth than learning about climate change?

This Hulu Original documentary tells the story of teenage activist Greta Thunberg, who went viral for calling out world leaders for their inaction on the issue. While many climate change documentaries center on how the planet has changed over time, Greta’s story is laser-focused on what’s happening now and what needs to be done to avoid irreversible damage.

One thing is for sure — Greta will leave you feeling inspired, with a burning desire to help save our planet. Discover more inspirational movies streaming now .

Watch: I Am Greta

Dr Seuss: The Lorax

The Lorax, a longtime environmental advocate, surely belongs in the company of today’s important climate change and environmental activists. Based on the beloved children’s book, Dr. Seuss: The Lorax (1972) is a cautionary tale about protecting our environment. Check out this and more classic kids movies on Hulu .

Watch: Dr. Suess: The Lorax

Environmental Documentaries

March of The Penguins 2

Explore one of the Earth’s most infatuating continents alongside its most adorable inhabitants in March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step.

Narrated by Morgan Freeman, the sequel to the Oscar®-winning film March of The Penguins is set in Antarctica, following a young emperor penguin as he learns to trust his instincts, survive, and thrive.

Watch: March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step

Jane

National Geographic’s Jane Goodall documentary, Jane (2017), follows the world famous primatologist on her early explorations in Tanzania. The never-before-seen footage presents an intimate portrait of her ground-breaking chimpanzee research, giving viewers an up-close-and-personal look at the endangered species.

Watch: Jane

Pandas

Full disclosure: if you’re not already obsessed with baby pandas, you likely will be after watching this adorable documentary. Join narrator Kristen Bell and captive-born panda cub Qian Qian as she prepares for life in the wild.

Watch: Pandas

The Biggest Little Farm

John and Molly Chester had a dream: to move from their tiny Los Angeles apartment to the countryside to start a traditional farm — one that would exist in complete harmony with nature. Follow their journey and discover how Apricot Lane Farms went from a dream to a representation of our entire ecosystem.

Watch: The Biggest Little Farm

A Beautiful Planet

Take a look at Earth from a different perspective — perhaps from the vantage point of the International Space Station.

Narrated by Jennifer Lawrence, the exciting documentary A Beautiful Planet takes you on an epic adventure to outer space to discover Earth’s magnificent beauty and learn about how humanity has impacted the planet over time.

Watch: A Beautiful Planet

Shark Week

From Earth’s orbit to the depths of the ocean, round out your Earth Day binge with the Shark Week specials streaming now.

Learn about this menacing species from a safe distance, hear inspiring stories of survival, and get insight on how their existence impacts our ecosystem as a whole.