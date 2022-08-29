A Special Offer with Uber

Redeem 2 free months of the Disney bundle—including Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ with your Uber membership. But hurry, this is a limited time offer.
!
Offer valid only for active Uber Eats users in good standing who have placed at least 1 order in the past 90 days in the US and who are new or eligible returning Disney Bundle subscribers; excludes existing Disney+, ESPN+, or Hulu subscribers. Includes Hulu (ad-supported) planSee details.

Cancel Anytime

Switch plans or cancel your subscription any time. No hidden fees, ever.

About Hulu

Hulu offers a huge streaming library of current and classic TV shows and hit movies you love. Watch current season episodes of select top shows like Family Guy, This Is Us, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and The Good Doctor.
BROWSE SHOWS & MOVIES →

Have Questions?

Find out more information in our Help Center.
VISIT HELP CENTER →