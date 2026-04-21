TRY HULU FREE FOR ONE MONTH

"The best value for your money"

- CNET
From current episodes and original series, to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone.
One month free trial offer valid for ad-supported Hulu plan. Offer valid for new and eligible returning subscribers only. After free trial ends, subscription fees apply starting at $11.99/month (or then-current regular monthly price), unless canceled. Cancel anytime. Terms apply.

Subscribers who have an existing standalone Disney+ and/or ESPN subscription will continue to be billed separately for such standalone subscriptions until canceled.
ENTERTAINMENT FOR EVERY DAY

Tons of shows and movies with Hulu

Stream full seasons of exclusive series, current-season episodes, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more.

Cance Anytime
You can cancel your subscription at any time. No hidden fees, ever.
Clipboard
Watch full seasons of exclusive series, Originals, hit movies, current episodes, and tons more.
Two Devices
After signing up, use your Hulu account email address and password to log in to Disney+.