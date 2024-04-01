What’s coming can’t be stopped in Part 2 of American Horror Story: Delicate. You may be wondering what exactly it is that’s coming — more specifically, what is the dark and supernatural force surrounding Anna and her unborn child?

You’ll have to watch Part 2 of AHS: Delicate to find out.

AHS: Delicate Part 2 premieres Wednesday, April 3 at 10:00 p.m. EST on FX and will be available to stream the next day (Thursday, April 4) on Hulu, with new episodes dropping weekly throughout the rest of the season.

Watch: American Horror Story

What Is AHS: Delicate About?

American Horror Story is an anthology horror/thriller series with a slow burn — building suspense and tension for the viewer as each story progresses. (Learn more about the show in our insider’s guide to AHS ).

Each season is its own stand-alone story, including new characters, new plots, and new horrors you can’t get enough of.

This season of American Horror Story is a psychological horror series about the anxieties surrounding pregnancy — from the ability to conceive and the health of the baby to the sacrifices a mother makes with their body and career.

Delicate is the first season of AHS to be based on a book , “Delicate Condition” by Danielle Valentine — a story with slight parallels to the popular horror film, Rosemary’s Baby (1968)* and the Hulu Original movie, Delivered (2020).

AHS veteran Emma Roberts takes the lead in Delicate as Anna Victoria Alcott — a 30-something-year-old actress whose career is starting to take off as her biological clock is winding down. She starts a round of IVF treatment just as her big break looms on the horizon, but Anna is finding it physically and mentally impossible to make the career sacrifices needed to build her family and vice versa.

Is it simply bad timing, or is there something much more sinister at play causing a dizzying pregnancy and horrifying symptoms?

*Rosemary’s Baby requires a Paramount+® with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

AHS: Delicate Part 2

AHS: Delicate Part 1 ended on a shocking cliffhanger involving the young, up-and-coming actress threatening to overshadow Anna’s newfound success.

As the story comes to an end, dark secrets about Anna’s best friend and publicist, Siobhan Corbyn (Kim Kardashian), are about to come to light.

AHS: Delicate Cast

Emma Roberts as Anna Victoria Alcott

Actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants a baby as much as she wants an Oscar® — what lengths would she go to get both?

Kim Kardashian as Siobhan Corbyn

Siobhan is Anna’s best friend and publicist. It seems as though she has Anna’s best interests at heart, both personally and professionally, but can she actually be trusted?

Cara Delevingne as Ivy

Ivy is the all-too-suspicious nurse who tends to Anna during her pregnancy complications. She resembles one of the many strange figures that have been lurking outside of Anna’s house and doctor’s office.

Matt Czuchry as Dex Harding

Dex is Anna’s seemingly loving and caring husband. But once she starts experiencing the unexplainable during her pregnancy, Dex begins to question Anna’s sanity, and Anna begins to question if her husband can be trusted.

Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Sonia Shawcross

Sonia is an artist and fan of Anna’s. When Anna meets Sonia for the first time at Dex’s art gallery opening, she can’t help but see a startling resemblance between her and Dex’s deceased first wife, Adeline.

Juliana Canfield as Talia Donovan

Artist and best friend of Dex’s late wife, Talia is a mysterious character who’s still lovingly involved in Dex’s personal and professional life — but she’s oddly passive-aggressive with Anna.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Nicolette

Nicolette is the house manager of Talia’s Hamptons home, which is temporarily occupied by Dex and Anna. Is Nicolette just another person who can’t be trusted, or is she actually trying to lend Anna a helping hand, from mother to mother?

Maaz Ali as Kamal

Protective and loyal, Kamal is the security guard of Talia’s Hamptons home. He seems to have Anna’s welfare at heart, but can anyone actually be trusted in this dark and diabolical situation?

Denis O'Hare as Dr. Andrew Hill

AHS veteran and fan-favorite, Denis O’Hare makes his series return as Dr. Andrew Hill — Anna’s fertility doctor.