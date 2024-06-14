Debuting on television screens 20 years ago, ABC’s primetime hit Lost has remained one of the most popular and influential TV series of the 21st century.

Wondering where to watch Lost? Whether it’s been two decades since you’ve watched the show or you’re looking to dive into the series for the first time — you can stream all six seasons (121 episodes) now on Hulu, including the uncut version of the series’ finale episode.

Where to Watch

Curious about where to watch Lost? Start streaming the hit ABC drama series now with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium — here’s how.

Get Started With Hulu

Don’t get lost on your streaming journey — getting started with Hulu is easy. Simply choose the plan that works best for you, and use your email to sign up. Then, follow the prompts, and you’ll be streaming before you can say “Dharma Initiative.”

Sign up for Hulu

What Is Lost About?

When the Oceanic Flight 815 plane crash lands on a mysterious tropical island in the South Pacific, the survivors must navigate the aftermath and do whatever it takes to survive — despite all of the island’s dark secrets conspiring against them.

Part drama, part science fiction — Lost is a story told through jumps between present day and flashbacks to learn more about each character and how their lives intertwined even before the plane crash.

If you love shows with mystery, drama, adventure, intricate characters, and suspenseful plot lines, Lost will become one of your new favorite shows.

Meet the Lost Cast

Matthew Fox as Dr. Jack Shephard

Jorge Garcia as Hugo “Hurley” Reyes

Josh Holloway as James “Sawyer” Ford

Terry O’Quinn as John Locke

Yunjin Kim as Sun-Hwa Kwon

Evangeline Lilly as Kate Austen

Dominic Monaghan as Charlie Pace

Naveen Andrews as Sayid Jarrah

Daniel Dae Kim as Jin-Soo Kwon

Emilie de Ravin as Claire Littleton

Ian Somerhalder as Boone Carlyle

Michael Emerson as Ben Linus

Henry Ian Cusick as Desmond Hume

Harold Perrineau as Michael Dawson

Lost

No spoilers here — the controversial ending of Lost is ultimately left up to viewer interpretation as characters come to terms with their lives (and deaths) in their own ways.

Shows Like Lost

Love Lost? Once you’re done streaming the series, check out these similar shows on Hulu.

12 Monkeys

Secret organizations, complex storytelling, and a blend of the sci-fi and mystery genres tie Lost to the fantasy series, 12 Monkeys. If you loved the thought-provoking twists and turns of Lost, we’re willing to bet you’ll love this series, too.

12 Monkeys follows James Cole (Aaron Stanford) — a time traveler from a post-apocalyptic future where a virus has destroyed humanity. On a mission to prevent the pandemic that ends life as we know it, James’ journey will leave you on the edge of your seat.

All four seasons of 12 Monkeys are streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: 12 Monkeys

The Leftovers

Similar to Lost, the hit HBO series The Leftovers explores the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of the human experience in the aftermath of an unexplained event.

The Leftovers follows the lives of those left behind after the “Sudden Departure” — a mysterious global disappearance claiming 2% of the world’s population. Known as “the leftovers,” these people are faced with existential questions — paving the way for twists and turns that will keep you captivated until the very end.

Check out the Hulu HBO Guide for more of the best HBO series streaming now on Hulu with the Max® add-on .

Watch: The Leftovers *

*The Leftovers is available on Hulu with a Max® add-on subscription.

Wayward Pines

A crime drama based on the novels by Black Crouch , Wayward Pines is an M. Night Shyamalan series that parallels many of the overarching themes of Lost, including isolation, survival, and sinister secrets tied to a geographic location.

Secret Service agent Ethan Burke goes to Wayward Pines, Idaho to search for two missing federal agents. It doesn’t take long before Agent Burke realizes he might never get out of this desolate town alive.

Watch: Wayward Pines

Saint X

The tropical island setting of Saint X isn’t the only detail tying this Hulu Original series to Lost.

Based on the best-selling book by Alexis Schaitkin, Saint X follows the mysterious death of a young girl during her family’s Caribbean vacation. The victim’s sister embarks on a years-long journey to search for answers, and in Lost fashion, uncovers shocking secrets lurking deep within the islands.