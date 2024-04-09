Yuji Itadori seems like an average teenage boy, but don’t let that fool you — he’s anything but ordinary. With exceptional strength and athleticism, Yuji finds himself accidentally cursed after trying to save a classmate.

Anime fans love Jujutsu Kaisen for the series’ action-packed battles, intricate fictional world, humorous dialogue, and compelling characters.

Wondering where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen? Here’s everything you need to know about streaming the series on Hulu.

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen

All 24 episodes (subbed and dubbed) of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 are available to stream on Hulu.

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Jujutsu Kaisen Watch Order

There are currently two seasons and one movie from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime universe, with the complete Season 1 available to stream now on Hulu.

Follow Yuji’s story in order by streaming Seasons 1 and 2 from beginning to end, then watch the prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (2021).

Jujutsu Kaisen Arcs in Order

Fearsome Womb Arc (Season 1, Episodes 1 – 8) Vs. Mahito Arc (Season 1, Episodes 9 – 13) Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc (Season 1, Episodes 14 – 21) Death Painting Arc (Seasons 1 and 2, Episodes 22 – 30) Gojo’s Past Arc (Season 2, Episodes 25 – 29) Shibuya Incident Arc (Season 2, Episodes 30 – 47)

Jujutsu Kaisen Characters

Yuji Itadori voiced by Junya Enoki (Japanese) and Adam McArthur (English)

Megumi Fushiguro voiced by Yuma Uchida (Japanese) and Robbie Daymond (English)

Nobara Kugisaki voiced by Asami Seto (Japanese) and Anne Yatco (English)

Satoru Gojo voiced by Yuichi Nakamura (Japanese) and Kaiji Tang (English)

Ryomen Sukuna voiced by Junichi Suwabe (Japanese) and Ray Chase (English)

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