What would you do with the ability to turn your arms into chainsaws? Thanks to a series of unfortunate events, Denji must battle that very question every day.

From the original Tatsuki Fujimoto magna comes the anime series, Chainsaw Man, adapted by Studio MAPPA.

Discover where to watch Chainsaw Man and more of the best anime on Hulu .

Where to Watch Chainsaw Man

The entire first season of Chainsaw Man is available to stream on Hulu, in both subtitled and dubbed audio formats.

Watch: Chainsaw Man (Subbed & Dubbed)

Where to Watch Chainsaw Man in the U.S.

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What Is Chainsaw Man About?

Meet Denji — a poverty-stricken, young adult burdened with his deceased father’s financial debt. Without the means to pay for it, Denji has to work as a devil hunter to survive. In this world, “devils” are supernatural beings endangering humanity, and “devil hunters” are individuals tasked with eliminating them.

Desperate to escape his impoverished life and leave his father’s debt behind him, Denji strikes a deal with a devil and is granted unique powers — including the ability to turn his arms into chainsaws.

Most anime series are about more than just thrilling action scenes and supernatural happenings, and Chainsaw Man is no exception. This series offers deeper themes and thought-provoking complexities surrounding sacrifice, redemption, power, responsibility, friendship, identity, and the meaning of life.

Chainsaw Man Characters

Kikunosuke Toya as Denji (Japanese)

Ryan Colt Levy as Denji (English)

Tomori Kusunoki as Makima (Japanese)

Suzie Yeung as Makima (English)

Shogo Sakata as Aki Hayakawa (Japanese)

Reagan Murdock as Aki Hayakawa (English)

Fairouz Ai as Power (Japanese)

Sarah Wiedenheft as Power (English)

Mariya Ise as Himeno (Japanese)

Katelyn Barr as Himeno (English)

Karin Takahashi as Kobeni Higashiyama (Japanese)

Bryn Apprill as Kobeni Higashiyama (English)

Taku Yashiro as Hirokazu Arai (Japanese)

Jarrod Greene as Hirokazu Arai (English)

Chainsaw Man FAQs

How Many Episodes of Chainsaw Man Are There?

Currently, there are 12 episodes of Chainsaw Man — all of which are available to stream now on Hulu.

Stream Chainsaw Man : Season 1

When Does Chainsaw Man Take Place?

Chainsaw Man takes place in 1997, but it’s not the same 1997 we know. Though eerily similar to our universe at first glance, this anime world takes place in an alternate timeline, where the Soviet Union still exists and several other historical events did not take place, including the Holocaust, the AIDS epidemic, and the creation of nuclear weapons.

When Is Chainsaw Man Season 2 Coming?

There’s currently no concrete information surrounding the release of a second season. However, Studio MAPPA has confirmed that Denji’s story will continue in the form of a movie, Chainsaw Man — The Movie: Reze Arc. A release date for the movie is still under wraps.

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