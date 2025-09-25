It’s true that Halloween movies get all the hype this time of year, but there’s nothing quite like watching the Halloween episodes of your favorite TV shows to celebrate spooky season throughout October.

From iconic Halloween episodes of The Simpsons to hair-raising episodes of The X-Files, Hulu has the best Halloween episodes ready to stream now.

Best Halloween Episodes on Hulu

The Simpsons

The Simpsons is known for many things, like being the first adult animated cartoon of its kind, having an unprecedented 36 seasons (and counting), and their highly anticipated Halloween specials (aka Treehouse of Horror).

The Simpsons Halloween Episodes (Treehouse of Horror):

Season 2, Episode 3: “Bad Dream House, Hungry are the Damned, The Raven”

Season 3. Episode 7: “The Monkey’s Paw spoof, The Twilight Zone spoof, It’s a Good Life spoof”

Season 4, Episode 5: “Clown Without Pity, King Homer, Dial “Z” for Zombies”

Season 5, Episode 4: “The Devil and Homer Simpson, Terror at 5 ½ Feet, Bart Simpson’s Dracula”

Season 6, Episode 6: “The Shining, Time and Punishment, Nightmare Cafeteria”

Season 7, Episode 6: “Attack of the 50-Foot Eyesores, Nightmare on Evergreen Terrace, Homer VI”

Season 8, Episode 1: “The Thing and I, The Genesis Tub, Citizen Kang”

Season 9, Episode 4: “The Homega Man, Fly vs. Fly, Easy-Bake Coven”

Season 10, Episode 4: “Hell Toupee, The Terror of Tiny Toon, Starship Poopers”

Season 11, Episode 4: “I Know What You Diddly-Iddly-Did, Desperately Xeeking Xena, Life’s a Glitch, Then You Die”

Season 12, Episode 1: “G-g-ghost D-d-dad, Scary Tales Can Come True, Night of the Dolphin”

Season 13, Episode 1: “Hex and the City, House of Whacks, Wiz Kids”

Season 14, Episode 1: “Send in the Clones, The Fright to Creep and Scare Harms, The Island of Dr. Hibbert”

Season 15, Episode 1: “Reaper Madness, Frinkenstein, Stop the World, I Want to Goof Off”

Season 16, Episode 1: “The Ned Zone, Four Beheadings and a Funeral, In the Belly of the Boss”

Season 17, Episode 4: “B.I. Bartificial Intelligence, Survival of the Fattest, I’ve Grown a Costume on Your Face”

Season 18, Episode 4: “Married to the Blob, You Gotta Know When to Golem, The Day the Earth Looked Stupid”

Season 19, Episode 5: “E.T., Go Home, Mr. & Mrs. Simpson, Heck House”

Season 20, Episode 4: “Untitled Robot Parody, How to Get Ahead in Dead-vertising, It’s the Grand Pumpkin, Milhouse”

Season 21, Episode 4: “Dial “M” for Murder or Press “#” to Return to Main Menu, Don’t Have a Cow, Mankind, There’s No Business Like Moe Business”

Season 22, Episode 4: “War and Pieces, Master and Cadaver, Tweenlight”

Season 23, Episode 3: “The Diving Bell and the Butterball, Dial D for Diddly, In the Na’vi”

Season 24, Episode 2: “The Greatest Story Ever Holed, Un-normal Activity, Bart and Homer’s Excellent Adventure”

Season 25, Episode 2: “Oh, the Places You’ll D’oh!, Dead and Shoulders, Freaks No Geeks”

Season 26, Episode 4: “School is Hell, A Clockwork Yellow, The Others”

Season 27, Episode 4: “Halloween of Horror”

Season 27, Episode 5: “Wanted: Dead, Then Alive, Homerzilla, Telepaths of Glory”

Season 28, Episode 4: “Dry Hand, BFF R.I.P, MoeFinger”

Season 29, Episode 4: “The Exor-Sis, Coralisa, MMM…Homer”

Season 30, Episode 4: “Intrusion of the Pod-y Switchers, Multiplisa-ty, Geriatric Park”

Season 31, Episode 4: “Danger Things, Heaven Swipes Right, When Hairy Met Slimy”

Season 32, Episode 4: “Toy Gory, Into the Homer-verse, Be Nine Rewind”

Season 33, Episode 3: “Bong Joon Ho’s This Side of Parasite, Nightmare on Elm Tree, Dead Ringer”

Season 34, Episode 6: “Treehouse of Horror XXXIII”

Season 35, Episode 5: “Treehouse of Horror XXXIV”

Watch: The Simpsons *

*The Simpsons is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Bob’s Burgers

Every new Bob’s Burgers Halloween episode means new memorable costumes from the Belcher family. From “Fiona Applesauce” to “Nun of Your Business,” you can relive all of the best Bob’s Burgers Halloween episodes and costumes now on Hulu.

Bob’s Burgers Halloween Episodes:

Season 3, Episode 2: “Full Bars”

Season 4, Episode 2: “Fort Night”

Season 5, Episode 2: “Tina and the Real Ghost”

Season 6, Episode 3: “The Hauntening”

Season 7, Episode 3: “Teen-a Witch”

Season 8, Episode 3: “The Wolf on Wharf Street”

Season 9, Episode 5: “Nightmare on Ocean Avenue Street”

Season 10, Episode 4: “Pig Trouble in Little Tina”

Season 11, Episode 4: “Heartbreak Hotel-oween”

Season 12, Episode 3: “The Pumpkinening”

Watch: Bob’s Burgers

Modern Family

Halloween isn’t just a holiday for the Dunphy family — it’s a full-blown competitive sport. With some of the best Halloween episodes in sitcom history, there’s no denying that no one does Halloween quite like Claire Dunphy and the Modern Family crew. If you like your horror on the lighter side, you’ll love this family’s haphazard traditions.

Modern Family Halloween Episodes:

Season 2, Episode 6: “Halloween”

Season 4, Episode 5: “Open House of Horrors”

Season 6, Episode 6: “Halloween 3: AwesomeLand”

Season 8, Episode 5: “Halloween 4: The Revenge of Rod Skyhook”

Season 9, Episode 5: “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Phil Dunphy”

Season 10, Episode 5: “Good Grief”

Season 11, Episode 5: “The Last Halloween”

Watch: Modern Family

Friends

Is there anything more iconic than a Friends holiday episode? We don’t think so. Though there’s only one true Friends Halloween episode, it’s one of the most memorable of the show (it’s the episode that brought us Spudnick, after all).

Friends Halloween Episodes:

Season 8, Episode 6: “The One With the Halloween Party”

Watch: Friends *

*Friends requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Schitt’s Creek

Boo, David!

Though the Shitt’s Creek episode “Murder Mystery” isn’t about Halloween per se, it is about Twyla’s annual murder mystery party. There are costumes and a “murder” to be solved, so it totally fits (*Alexis hair flip*). Want more hilariously spooky Schitt’s Creek episodes? Watch S5 Episode 1 “The Crowening” for the best of Moira’s lead role in the fictional horror movie.

Schitt’s Creek Halloween Episodes:

Season 3, Episode 6: “Murder Mystery”

Season 5, Episode 1: “The Crowening”

Watch: Schitt’s Creek

Hulu Insider’s Guide to Schitt’s Creek

Family Guy

Even if you’re not a fan of adult comedy animation shows , we’re willing to bet you’ll still get a kick out of the super quotable Halloween episodes of Family Guy.

Family Guy Halloween Episodes:

Season 3, Episode 6: “Death Lives”

Season 4, Episode 26: “Petergeist”

Season 9, Episode 1: “And Then There Were Fewer”

Season 9, Episode 4: “Halloween on Spooner Street”

Season 10, Episode 3: “Screams of Silence: The Story of Brenda Q”

Season 14, Episode 4: “Peternormal Activity”

Season 16, Episode 13: “V is for Mystery”

Season 21, Episode 6: “Happy Holo-ween”

Watch: Family Guy

King of the Hill

Not only can you stream the King of the Hill revival season (Season 14) on Hulu, but you can also stream all 13 original seasons, including two fan-favorite Halloween episodes: “Hilloween,” which centers around the holiday itself, and “Pigmalion,” a dark and horror-tinged episode that’s earned a place on many Halloween watch lists.

King of the Hill Halloween Episodes:

Season 2, Episode 4: “Hilloween”

Season 7, Episode 9: “Pigmalion”

Watch: King of the Hill

Abbott Elementary

Things get frightfully funny at Philadelphia’s Abbott Elementary School for Halloween. In “Candy Zombies,” an innocent candy overload turns the students into sugar-fueled monsters, while in “Costume Contest,” the teachers go head-to-head in a hilariously cutthroat costume battle.

Abbott Elementary Halloween Episodes:

Season 2, Episode 6: “Candy Zombies”

Season 4, Episode 4: “Costume Contest”

Watch: Abbott Elementary

New Girl

Who’s that girl throwing a hilariously messy Halloween party? It’s Jess! In Season 2 of New Girl , Jess’ loft turns into costume chaos central, complete with Nick’s iconic hot dog getup, Schmidt’s over-the-top flirting, and Winston clowning around (literally).

Fast forward to Season 3, the gang heads to a costume party where Jess grapples with her feelings, Schmidt tries to impress Cece, and Nick’s trademark grumpiness keeps things grounded.

New Girl Halloween Episodes:

Season 2, Episode 6: “Halloween”

Season 3, Episode 6: “Keaton”

Watch: New Girl

How I Met Your Mother

For the HIMYM crew, Halloween means rooftop parties, romantic regrets, and Ted clinging to the hope that he’ll reunite with the long-lost “Slutty Pumpkin” he met back in 2001. With disastrous group costumes and Barney’s endless lineup of disguises, these episodes are legendary.

How I Met Your Mother Halloween Episodes:

Season 1, Episode 6: “The Slutty Pumpkin”

Season 7, Episode 8: “The Slutty Pumpkin Returns”

Season 8, Episode 5: “The Autumn of Break-Ups”

Watch: How I Met Your Mother

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buffy never gets a night off from demon slaying, even on Halloween — the one night vampires are supposed to be lying low. Whether you’re in it for the vampires, the high school drama, or the 2000s fashion, the entire Buffy the Vampire Slayer series was made for watching in October.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Halloween Episodes:

Season 2, Episode 6: “Halloween”

Season 4, Episode 4: “Fear, Itself”

Season 6, Episode 6: “All the Way”

Watch: Buffy the Vampire Slayer

More Vampire Shows on Hulu

Black-ish

Looking for some light Halloween laughs you can enjoy with the entire family? The Johnson family serves up just that in these hilariously spooky episodes of Black-ish.

Black-ish Halloween Episodes:

Season 2, Episode 13: “Jacked O’Lantern”

Season 3, Episode 5: “The Purge”

Season 5, Episode 3: “Scarred for Life”

Season 6, Episode 6: “Everybody Blames Raymond”

Watch: Black-ish

American Horror Story

The American Horror Story series is a perfect show to binge-watch around Halloween. Each episode is so hauntingly thrilling, you may want to keep the lights on.

American Horror Story Halloween Episodes:

Season 2, Episode 2: “Tricks and Treats”

Season 3, Episode 4: “Fearful Pranks Ensue”

Season 3, Episode 5: “Burn, Witch. Burn!”

Season 3, Episode 8: “Forbidden Fruit”

Season 4, Episode 3: “Edward Mordrake, Part 1”

Season 4, Episode 4: “Edward Mordrake, Part 2”

Season 5, Episode 4: “Devil’s Night”

Watch: American Horror Story

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Though there’s only one true It’s Always Sunny Halloween episode (S6, Episode 7: “Who Got Dee Pregnant?”), you can always find the crew dressing up and doing socially horrifying things — which is pretty much Halloween in a nutshell, right?

Celebrate the holiday with Mac, Dennis, Frank, Dee, and Charlie in these horror-themed episodes of It’s Always Sunny .

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Halloween Episodes:

Season 6, Episode 7: “Who Got Dee Pregnant?”

Season 8, Episode 3: “The Maureen Ponderosa Wedding Massacre”

Season 7, Episode 1: “Frank’s Pretty Woman”

Watch: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Community

If Halloween had a study group, it would be at Greendale Community College — complete with a campus-wide zombie outbreak, a haunted house that is actually terrifying, and a spooktacular storytelling contest that’s more “meta” than “monster.”

Community Halloween Episodes:

Season 1, Episode 7: “Introduction to Statistics”

Season 2, Episode 6: “Epidemiology”

Season 3, Episode 5: “Horror Fiction in Seven Spooky Steps”

Season 4, Episode 2: “Paranormal Parentage”

Watch: Community

Euphoria

The Halloween episode of Euphoria has everything you’d expect it to — trendy costumes, wild parties, and all the drama.

Euphoria Halloween Episodes:

Season 1, Episode 6: “The Next Episode”

Watch: Euphoria *

*Euphoria requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

The X-Files

Forget what Barenaked Ladies say in their song “One Week” — “watching X-Files with no lights on” might just have you running for the switch. Celebrate spooky season with your favorite government FBI agents/alien hunters, Mulder and Scully, as they investigate aliens, government conspiracies, and paranormal mysteries.

While any given X-Files episode will give you the chills, these are the spookiest of them all.

The X-Files Halloween Episodes:

Season 2, Episode 24: “Our Town”

Season 2, Episode 20: “Humbug”

Season 4, Episode 2: “Home”

Season 4, Episode 6: “Sanguinarium”

Season 5, Episode 5: “The Post-Modern Prometheus”

Season 5, Episode 12: “Bad Blood”

Season 7, Episode 12: “X-Cops”

Watch: The X-Files

Everybody Hates Chris

In this Halloween episode of the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, Chris finds himself in over his head at an adult Halloween party in an effort to impress the girl he’s crushing on. Watch this laugh-out-loud, feel-good Halloween comedy special streaming now on Hulu.

Everybody Hates Chris Halloween Episodes:

Season 1, Episode 6: “Everybody Hates Halloween”

Watch: Everybody Hates Chris

30 Rock

When Halloween hits 30 Rock, you know it’s going to be anything but normal. From painfully awkward costumes to the staff’s wild office parties, Liz Lemon and the TGS crew turn spooky season into a whirlwind of snark and slapstick.

30 Rock Halloween Episodes:

Season 1, Episode: “Jack-Tor”

Season 2, Episode 5: “Halloween”

Season 4, Episode 3: “Stone Mountain”

Watch: 30 Rock

Will & Grace

If you think Halloween is all about horror movies and scary costumes, Will & Grace flips the script with sass, sparkle, and a whole lot of laughs. Get your Halloween glam on with Will, Grace, Jack, and Karen in these delightfully nostalgic Halloween episodes of this iconic ’90s sitcom.

Will & Grace Halloween Episodes:

Season 1, Episode 5: “Boo! Humbug”

Season 5, Episode 5: “It’s the Gay Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”

Watch: Will & Grace

Scrubs

The only thing scarier than a hospital is Halloween at a hospital, especially Sacred Heart, where J.D. is diagnosing himself with commitment issues, Turk is spiraling into full costume-induced delirium, and Dr. Cox is handing out sarcasm like it’s fun-size candy.

Scrubs Halloween Episodes:

Season 2, Episode 6: “My Big Brother”

Season 2, Episode 10: “My Monster”

Watch: Scrubs

Gilmore Girls

Gilmore Girls (aka the ultimate comfort show ) may not have a Halloween episode in the traditional sense, but if your idea of Halloween involves cinnamon-scented leaves, small-town charm, and hot coffee by the gallon, consider this your invitation to spend spooky season in Stars Hollow this year.

Learn more about watching Gilmore Girls on Hulu .

Gilmore Girls Halloween Episodes:

Season 1, Episode 7: “Kiss and Tell”

Season 3, Episode 9: “Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving”

Season 4, Episode 7: “The Festival of Living Art”

Watch: Gilmore Girls

What We Do in the Shadows

What We Do in the Shadows is made for Halloween because every episode is packed with witches, werewolves, haunted houses, and — of course — vampires. Every night in Staten Island is Halloween-adjacent when you’re sharing a house with centuries-old vampires who still haven’t figured out how to use the internet, but these episodes are especially fang-tastic for a Halloween watch.

What We Do in the Shadows Halloween Episodes:

Season 4, Episode 4: “The Night Market”

Season 4, Episode 7: “Pine Barrens”

Season 5, Episode 6: “Urgent Care”

Watch: What We Do in the Shadows