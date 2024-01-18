Criminal Minds isn’t your average crime drama.

In addition to the suspenseful confrontations, fast-paced law enforcement setting, and captivating stand–alone episodes you’d expect from a detective show, Criminal Minds doesn’t shy away from the realities of heinous crimes committed by deeply disturbed individuals.

Using criminal profiling and technical forensic science, the FBI team behind the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) will keep you on the edge of your seat throughout every episode.

Wondering where to watch Criminal Minds? All 15 seasons are available to stream now on Hulu — here’s how to get started.

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Where to Watch Criminal Minds

All Hulu subscribers get access to Hulu’s on-demand streaming library, including every episode of Criminal Minds.

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How to Stream Criminal Minds on Hulu

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Criminal Minds Cast

Current Cast

Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss

Joe Mantegna as David Rossi

Matthew Gray Gubler as Dr. Spencer Reid

A.J. Cook as Jennifer Jereau

Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia

Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis

Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez

Daniel Henney as Matthew Simmons

Recurring Cast

Josh Stewart as William LaMontagne, Jr.

Nicholas Brendon as Kevin Lynch

Jane Lynch as Diana Reid

Molly Baker as Jessica Brooks

Cade Owens as Jack Hotchner

Mekhai Andersen as Henry LaMontagne

Esai Morales as Mateo Cruz

Previous Cast

Lola Glaudini as Elle Greenaway

Mandy Patinkin as Jason Gideon

Meta Golding as Jordan Todd

Meredith Monroe as Haley Brooks

Rachel Nichols as Ashley Seaver

Beth Riesgraf as Dr. Maeve Donovan

Jayne Atkinson as Erin Strauss

Jeanne Tripplehorn as Dr. Alex Blake

Bellamy Young as Beth Clemmons

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Kate Callahan

Shemar Moore as Derek Morgan

Thomas Gibson as Aaron Hotchner

Damon Gupton as Stephen Walker

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