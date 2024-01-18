How to Watch ‘Criminal Minds’ on Hulu: Cast, Similar Shows, and More
Revised: July 10, 2025
Criminal Minds isn’t your average crime drama.
In addition to the suspenseful confrontations, fast-paced law enforcement setting, and captivating stand–alone episodes you’d expect from a detective show, Criminal Minds doesn’t shy away from the realities of heinous crimes committed by deeply disturbed individuals.
Using criminal profiling and technical forensic science, the FBI team behind the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) will keep you on the edge of your seat throughout every episode.
Wondering where to watch Criminal Minds? All 15 seasons are available to stream now on Hulu — here’s how to get started.
Watch: Criminal Minds
Where to Watch Criminal Minds
All Hulu subscribers get access to Hulu’s on-demand streaming library, including every episode of Criminal Minds.
Watch: Criminal Minds
How to Stream Criminal Minds on Hulu
New to Hulu? Signing up is easy.
Go to the Hulu sign up page.
Choose a Hulu plan that works best for you.
Enter your information, and start streaming in seconds!
Criminal Minds Cast
Current Cast
Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss
Joe Mantegna as David Rossi
Matthew Gray Gubler as Dr. Spencer Reid
A.J. Cook as Jennifer Jereau
Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia
Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis
Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez
Daniel Henney as Matthew Simmons
Recurring Cast
Josh Stewart as William LaMontagne, Jr.
Nicholas Brendon as Kevin Lynch
Jane Lynch as Diana Reid
Molly Baker as Jessica Brooks
Cade Owens as Jack Hotchner
Mekhai Andersen as Henry LaMontagne
Esai Morales as Mateo Cruz
Previous Cast
Lola Glaudini as Elle Greenaway
Mandy Patinkin as Jason Gideon
Meta Golding as Jordan Todd
Meredith Monroe as Haley Brooks
Rachel Nichols as Ashley Seaver
Beth Riesgraf as Dr. Maeve Donovan
Jayne Atkinson as Erin Strauss
Jeanne Tripplehorn as Dr. Alex Blake
Bellamy Young as Beth Clemmons
Jennifer Love Hewitt as Kate Callahan
Shemar Moore as Derek Morgan
Thomas Gibson as Aaron Hotchner
Damon Gupton as Stephen Walker
Shows Like Criminal Minds
Stream shows like Criminal Minds now on Hulu.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Law & Order: SVU is more than just an iconic theme song — it’s the franchise that set the standard for all procedural dramas to come. Follow detective Olivia Benson as she uses compassion and skill to help the victims of abuse crimes seek justice.
Check out the Hulu guide to Law & Order for everything you need to know about streaming the show.
Watch: Law & Order: SVU
Bones
Science or faith? Evidence or intuition? These are only some of the opposite viewpoints that make Temperance Brennon and Seeley Booth an unlikely yet dynamic duo inside and outside of their work as a forensic scientist and FBI agent, respectively.
Watch: Bones
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
Calling all crime sleuths: Do you have what it takes to crack a cold case based on crime scene clues? Follow this ensemble cast of brilliant forensic investigators and scientists as they uncover crimes one piece of evidence at a time.
Watch: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
9-1-1
Inspired by real life emergency calls, Angela Bassett and Peter Krause star in 9-1-1 — a fast-paced, procedural and medical drama series that follows the brave heroes of Los Angeles’ police, paramedic, and fire departments.
In addition to 9-1-1, all Hulu subscribers also get access to the spin-off, 9-1-1: Lonestar, starring Rob Lowe as a fire chief in Austin, Texas.
Watch: 9-1-1
The Rookie
It’s never too late to start over — just ask John Nolan, the oldest rookie cop the LAPD has ever seen. Resilience, perseverance, and dream-chasing set the scene for this Los Angeles-based procedural and legal drama.
There’s plenty more where that came from — stream the first season of The Rookie: Feds now on Hulu.
Watch: The Rookie
Want additional similar series? Check out more of the best detective and cop shows streaming now on Hulu.
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