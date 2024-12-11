We’re so glad it’s Christmas Vacation, aren’t you?

The classic John Hughes holiday film, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989), has been a staple Christmas movie spanning decades and generations. From the opening scene to the final Star Spangled Banner, the chaos of the Griswold family in Christmas Vacation never fails to bring laughter into our homes — whether you’ve watched it once or a thousand times.

Wondering where to watch Christmas Vacation this holiday season? Here’s everything you need to know about streaming this and more of the best Christmas movies on Hulu .

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Christmas Vacation

Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold

Nothing is going to stand in the way of Clark Griswold hosting his first “fun, old-fashioned family Christmas” — not even lots of sap, getting trapped in the attic, his prized Christmas tree going up in flames, 5,000 imported Italian twinkle lights that aren’t twinkling, or the cheap, lying, no-good Mr. Shirley.

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*Three Amigos! and Vacation require the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Beverly D’Angelo as Ellen Griswold

Clark’s long-suffering wife, Ellen, is the level-headed voice of reason keeping her husband in check. At the end of the day, she just doesn’t “want to spend the holidays dead,” which normally isn’t a lot to ask — unless you’re married to Clark W. Griswold, Jr.

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*Vacation and Entourage require the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Juliette Lewis as Audrey Griswold

Like most teenage daughters, Audrey is less than thrilled to have her entire extended family in her space throughout the holidays. But who can blame her? Grandpa Clark did tell Audrey’s friend that she can’t come to the phone because she’s in the bathroom.

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*Yellowjackets requires CINEMAX® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Johnny Galecki as Rusty Griswold

He may be the son of Clark Griswold, but that doesn’t mean he finds the same joy in the holidays as his dad. According to Rusty, he would rather brush his teeth, feed the hog, do his homework, pay the bills, and wash the car before helping Clark check 250,000 individual light bulbs on the roof.

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*Entourage requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Randy Quaid as Cousin Eddie

Well-meaning yet completely clueless, Cousin Eddie and his family join Clark’s holiday festivities uninvited, unannounced, and unaware of their chaos.

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Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Margo Chester

Margo is the poor soul who drew the short straw when she became Clark’s neighbor. From flying ice chunks to wild squirrels and blinding Christmas lights, Margo can’t seem to catch a break from the Griswold family’s holiday antics.

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**Veep requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Best Christmas Vacation Quotes

"We're kicking off our fun, old-fashioned family Christmas by heading out into the country in the old front-wheel drive sleigh to embrace the frosty majesty of the winter landscape and select that most important of Christmas symbols." — Clark Griswold

"If that thing had nine lives, she just spent ‘em all." — Cousin Eddie

"Surprised, Eddie? If I woke up tomorrow with my head sewn to the carpet I wouldn't be more surprised than I am right now." — Clark Griswold

"I don't know what to say, except it's Christmas, and we're all in misery." — Ellen Griswold

“Grace? She passed away 30 years ago.” — Aunt Bethany

“You serious, Clark?” — Cousin Eddie

“Can I refill your eggnog for you? Get you something to eat? Drive you out to the middle of nowhere and leave you for dead?” — Clark Griswold

“Is your house on fire, Clark?” — Aunt Bethany

“Can’t see the line can you, Russ?” — Clark Griswold

“It’s a one-year membership to the Jelly of the Month Club.” — Clark Griswold

“It’s a beaut, Clark.” — Clark Griswold Sr.

“You couldn't hear a dump truck driving through a nitroglycerin plant.” — Uncle Lewis