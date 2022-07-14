No summer vacation plans? No problem. We’re bringing the sun and waves to you with the most iconic beach movies streaming now on Hulu. The best part of all? No pesky sand, seagulls, or sunburns are involved.

We’ve got you covered better than SPF 50. Sit back, relax, and make this summer a staycation to remember—one beach movie at a time.

Beach Movies on Hulu

Vacation Friends

In need of a good laugh and a Mexican beach vacation? You’re in luck. The Hulu Original comedy, Vacation Friends, delivers both.

Marcus and Emily are on vacation in Mexico when they get into trouble befriending wild and crazy couple, Ron and Kyla. Just when Marcus and Emily thought they were leaving their uncharacteristically reckless behavior behind, they quickly learn that what happens in Mexico doesn’t necessarily stay in Mexico.

Watch: V​​acation Friends

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Close your eyes and picture it: bright blue ocean waves crashing on the tropical shores of Hawaii, the smell of coconuts filling the air…and a heartbroken guy trying to escape his famous ex-girlfriend and her new man?

This classic rom-com is the perfect summer flick. Whether you’re watching it for the first time ever or just the first time in forever, you’ll love Kristen Bell, Jason Segel, and Russell Brand in Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

Watch: Forgetting Sarah Marshall*

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Point Break

SoCal coastlines, surfer dudes, beach babes, sky diving, bank robbers, and ex-presidents…is there anything this beach movie doesn’t have? Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze star in this action-packed classic that’s sure to be your new summer favorite.

Watch: Point Break *

*Point Break is available on Hulu with HBO Max® add-on subscription.

Weekend at Bernie’s

Richard and Larry think they’ve hit it big when their boss, Bernie, invites them to celebrate their work accomplishments at his lush island beach house. When they arrive, the two are shocked to discover Bernie has been murdered.

To avoid the implication of his death, Richard and Larry decide to carry on with the weekend pretending Bernie is still alive.

This comedy classic will keep you laughing out loud all summer long.

Watch: Weekend at Bernie’s

The Descendants

George Clooney and Shailene Woodly star in this Oscar-winning drama that takes place on the breathtaking shores of Hawaii. Clooney plays a grieving father facing some difficult decisions involving his wife’s coma, his family’s land, and his rebellious teenage daughters.

If you’re in the mood for a summer family drama full of heart and laughter, The Descendants is a must-watch.

Watch: The Descendants

Old

Do you prefer your summer beach movies to be dark and suspenseful thrillers in the way only M. Night Shyamalan can write? Old tells the tale of a young family vacationing on a secluded island, only to find mysterious forces causing them to age one year for every half hour that passes.

Can they find the cause and reverse the curse, or will their entire lives be reduced to a single day?

Watch: Old

Beaches

From the enchanting beaches of the northeast to the relaxed shores of California, childhood besties C.C. and Hilary have remained inseparable through adulthood despite their physical distance.

When life brings Hilary back to the east coast, the pair navigate love, jealousy, and illness in this heart-warming drama.

Watch: Beaches*

Cast Away

“WILSONNN!”

This Tom Hanks classic involves the beach, but not in a fun, vacation kind of way. Instead, Cast Away is about Chuck Noland—a lone plane crash survivor stranded on a deserted island in Malaysia. Years pass and Chuck has learned to survive on the land alone. Well, not completely alone—there’s Wilson.

Grab some tissues and watch along as Tom Hanks gives the performance of a lifetime in the classic film, Cast Away.

Watch: Cast Away*

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar

Barb & Star are middle-aged best friends from the midwest, yearning for adventure and a trip to the beach. Follow along as they leave their small town for the first time ever in this hilarious comedy starring funny ladies , Kristen Wiig and Amy Mumolo.

Watch: Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar

Baywatch (2017)

*Cue the Baywatch theme song*

Baywatch is back, and this time with Zac Effron and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (who just so happen to make excellent beach hunks). When a big crime hits the beach, this team of hot-shot lifeguards dive deep undercover to protect their little slice of paradise.

How far outside of their job description will they go to save the day? Find out in this delightful summer action-comedy.

Watch: Baywatch*

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

The Beach Bum

What do you get when you mix the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dog, Isla Fisher, Zac Effron, Jonah Hill, and Jimmy Buffet? You get the beach-dwelling comedy, The Beach Bum.

McConaughey plays a Key West stoner named Moondog who lives life by his own rules, which are: women, booze, and cannabis. Lots and lots of cannabis. When a tragic accident flips his life upside down, Moondog discovers his talent for literature and writes the next great American novel.

Watch: The Beach Bum

50 First Dates

What would you do for the one you love? For Adam Sandler’s character, Henry Roth, not even short-term memory loss can keep him from the girl of his dreams. Roth spends every day wooing Lucy Whitmore, the love of his life played by Drew Berrymore, only for her to forget who he is by the next morning.

Set in the stunning backdrop of Hawaii, Roth works tirelessly to convince Lucy’s family (and himself) that he’s in it for the long haul.

Watch: 50 First Dates*

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

The Swing of Things

What would you do if your dream destination wedding was accidentally booked at a swingers resort? For Tom and Laura, well, they go with the swing of it. Find out if they still make it to the alter in this laugh-out-loud comedy set on the shores of Jamaica.

Watch: The Swing of Things

Spring Breakers

Four college besties rob a diner to afford the spring break trip of a lifetime. When the squad makes it to Florida, their new taste for danger lands them in prison. Who comes to their rescue? None other than a rapping and drug-hustling arms dealer named Alien (James Franco).

Find out if the girls can break free from a life of crime and debauchery in this wildly fun beach movie.

Watch: Spring Breakers *

*Spring Breakers is available on Hulu with HBO Max® add-on subscription.