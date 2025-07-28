The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball

Release Date: July 28, 2025

Genre: Animation



Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he’s battling an evil fast-food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom, or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants — Gumball Watterson drags his brother Darwin, sister Anais, and the rest of the town of Elmore along for the ride. With even wilder stories, bigger twists, and surreal humor, the show is so amazing that they had to rename it!



Created by

Ben Bocquelet



Cast

The stellar voice cast includes Alkaio Thiele as Gumball, Hero Hunter as Gumball’s younger brother Darwin, Kinza Syed Khan as younger sister Anais, Teresa Gallagher as Gumball’s mother Nicole, and Dan Russell as his father Richard, and many more.