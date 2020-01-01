Start enjoying thousands of shows and movies, from current episodes and groundbreaking originals to kids shows and hit movies. Stream with limited ads on your favorite devices.
!
Offer valid for 6 months of Hulu (ad-supported plan) with activation of Fios Home Internet 400 mbps plan. Must enroll with Verizon by 9/23/20 and redeem offer with Hulu within 60 days of Fios plan activation (redemption with Hulu must be completed by 12/23/20 at 11:59 PM PT). Not combinable with any other promotional offers or pricing; valid for standalone Hulu (ad-supported) plan only. Offer valid for new and returning Hulu subscribers. Any plan switch after redemption of this offer will result in forfeiture of the promotional period.