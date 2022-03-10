Enrollment information (e.g. first name, last name, college/university name, date of birth) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Automatic re-verification performed annually. Hulu reserves the right to determine eligibility in its sole discretion.



Offer limited to one per eligible customer. Not combinable with any free trial of the Hulu (ad-supported) plan or any other promotional offers or pricing. Offer is nontransferable and cannot be sold or shared, and redemption code is not valid and will not be honored if obtained from any third party. Lost or expired redemption codes will not be reissued. Any plan switch after redemption of this offer may result in forfeiture of discount pricing.

