OFFER TERMS:
7-day free trial to Hulu with Live TV and 3-month free trial for Live TV Add-on Bundle (includes Enhanced Cloud DVR and Unlimited Screens). Subscription fees apply after free trials end. Offer valid for new Hulu with Live TV subscribers only. Live TV subscription required for Add-on Bundle. Offer expires 03/02/2018. For personal and non-commercial use only. Live TV is available in the 50 United States and the District of Columbia only. Compatible device and high-speed, broadband Internet connection required. Multiple concurrent streams and HD content may require higher bandwidth. Streaming content may count against your data usage. Location data required to access content on mobile devices for any Live TV subscription. Live TV may vary by subscription and location. Programming subject to regional availability, blackouts, and device restrictions. Number of permitted concurrent streams will vary based on the terms of your subscription. Cloud DVR storage space is limited. Pricing, channels, features, content, and compatible devices subject to change. Please review our Terms of Use
and Privacy Policy
.
REDEMPTION INSTRUCTIONS:
Enter the promotion activation code on hulu.com/start/newhome
and follow the instructions to create an account and sign up for your 7-day free trial of Hulu with Live TV. During your 7 day Hulu with Live TV free trial, return to your account on hulu.com and click on “Manage Add-Ons” to select both the Enhanced Cloud DVR and Unlimited Screens add-ons underneath Feature Add-ons. When you click “Continue” and confirm your subscription changes, the Add-on Bundle discount will automatically be applied to your account. You can change or cancel your subscription plan and add-ons at any time, but will lose any discounts associated with the bundle.