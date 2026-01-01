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Watch thousands of shows and movies on Hulu (with ads) for $2.99/month for 6 months.*

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Offer for Hulu (with ads) plan only. $2.99/month for 6 months, then auto-renews at $11.99/month (or then-current regular monthly price). Offer valid until 11:59 PM PST on 1/12/26. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. Offer valid for eligible returning Hulu subscribers only; Disney+ (with ads) subscribers are not eligible. Not combinable with any free trial of the Hulu plan or any other promotional offers or pricing; not redeemable via gift card. Any plan switch after redemption of this offer will result in forfeiture of the discount pricing.