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Watch thousands of shows and movies on Hulu (with ads) for $2.99/month for 6 months.*
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Offer for Hulu (with ads) plan only. $2.99/month for 6 months, then auto-renews at $11.99/month (or then-current regular monthly price). Offer valid until 11:59 PM PST on 1/12/26. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. Offer valid for eligible returning Hulu subscribers only; Disney+ (with ads) subscribers are not eligible. Not combinable with any free trial of the Hulu plan or any other promotional offers or pricing; not redeemable via gift card. Any plan switch after redemption of this offer will result in forfeiture of the discount pricing.
ENTERTAINMENT FOR EVERY DAY

Tons of shows and movies with Hulu

Stream full seasons of exclusive series, current-season episodes, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more.

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You can cancel your subscription at any time. No hidden fees, ever.
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Stream full seasons of exclusive streaming series, current-season episodes, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more on your favorite devices.
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Watch on 2 different screens at the same time.

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