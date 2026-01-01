Watch thousands of shows and movies on Hulu (with ads) for $2.99/month for 6 months.*
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Offer for Hulu (with ads) plan only. $2.99/month for 6 months, then auto-renews at $11.99/month (or then-current regular monthly price). Offer valid until 11:59 PM PST on 1/12/26. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. Offer valid for eligible returning Hulu subscribers only; Disney+ (with ads) subscribers are not eligible. Not combinable with any free trial of the Hulu plan or any other promotional offers or pricing; not redeemable via gift card. Any plan switch after redemption of this offer will result in forfeiture of the discount pricing.
ENTERTAINMENT FOR EVERY DAY
Tons of shows and movies with Hulu
Stream full seasons of exclusive series, current-season episodes, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more.
You can cancel your subscription at any time. No hidden fees, ever.
Stream full seasons of exclusive streaming series, current-season episodes, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more on your favorite devices.
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time.
Any Questions?
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Hulu (with ads) at $2.99/month for 6 months (current regular price $11.99/month). This plan includes unlimited access to the Hulu streaming library. Watch full seasons of exclusively streaming Hulu Originals, hit movies, kids shows, and more. You can watch as much and as often as you like.
With this promotion, eligible returning subscribers can enjoy the Hulu (with ads) plan for $2.99/month for 6 months. After that, you’ll be charged the then-current regular price for the plan (currently $11.99/month). You can cancel anytime online or by calling us. Learn more
here.
Yes, you can cancel your subscription anytime online or by calling us. You will continue to have access to your service until the end of your billing cycle.
You will not be entitled to a refund (or any credits) for the remainder of your billing cycle once you cancel.
This discount offer only applies to our ad-supported Hulu plan. You can switch your Hulu (with ads) plan at any time, but you will forfeit any promotional pricing. With any plan switch, you will have to pay the then-current regular price monthly subscription fee for the plan option selected (that includes if you ever switch back to the ad-supported Hulu plan.