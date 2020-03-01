For Your Consideration: Hulu Originals

I am already a Hulu subscriber, will there be changes to my account?

If you currently have a Hulu subscription with a Hulu (ad-supported) base plan:

When you use your FYC code, your existing Hulu subscription will be switched to the Hulu (No Ads) plan, and you will not be billed for your plan through August 31, 2020. After August 31, 2020, you will be billed the $11.99 monthly subscription fee for Hulu (No Ads). If you subscribe to any premium add-ons, you will continue to be billed for those add-ons unless you cancel them.



If you currently have a Hulu subscription with a Hulu (No Ads) base plan:

When you use your FYC code, your existing Hulu subscription will not change, and you will not be billed for your plan through August 31, 2020. After August 31, 2020, you will resume being billed the $11.99 monthly subscription fee for Hulu (No Ads). If you subscribe to any premium add-ons, you will continue to be billed for those add-ons unless you cancel them.



If you currently have a Hulu subscription with a Hulu + Live TV or Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV base plan:

Your FYC code is for the Hulu (No Ads) plan only, which does not include live TV programming. If you use your FYC code, your existing Hulu subscription will be switched to the Hulu (No Ads) plan (you will lose access to live TV programming at the end of your regularly scheduled billing cycle), and you will not be billed for your plan through August 31, 2020. After August 31, 2020, you will be billed the $11.99 monthly subscription fee for Hulu (No Ads). If you subscribe to any premium add-ons, you will continue to be billed for those add-ons unless you cancel them.

If you want to continue having access to Live TV programming, you may keep and will continue to be billed for your live TV plan but will not be able to use your FYC code.



If you currently have a Hulu subscription as part of the Disney bundle:

Your FYC code cannot be combined with the Disney bundle. If you use your FYC code, your existing Hulu subscription will be switched to the Hulu (No Ads) plan (you will lose access to Disney+ and ESPN+ at the end of your regularly scheduled billing cycle), and you will not be billed for your plan through August 31, 2020. After August 31, 2020, you will be billed the $11.99 monthly subscription fee for Hulu (No Ads). If you subscribe to any premium add-ons, you will continue to be billed for those add-ons unless you cancel them. If you want to continue having access to Disney+ and ESPN+ through the Disney bundle, you may keep and will continue to be billed for the Disney bundle, but will not be able to use your FYC code.



If you currently have any premium network add-ons, such as HBO or Starz:

Your FYC code gives you access to the Hulu (No Ads) plan at no cost until August 31, 2020 but does not cover access to premium network add-ons. After using your FYC code, you will not be billed for your base plan through August 31, 2020, but will continue having access to, and be billed for, your selected add-ons unless you cancel them.

If you have additional questions regarding your existing Hulu subscription, please contact our viewer experience team at 888-512-1039.