

Hulu (With Ads) plan and Disney+ (With Ads) Add-on only. Ends 11:59 PM PST on 11/28/23. 18+ only. Offer valid for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past 1 month); Disney+, ESPN+, and Disney Bundle subscribers are not eligible.



After expiration of the promotional period, Hulu (With Ads) subscription auto-renews at $7.99/month, and Disney+ (With Ads) subscription auto-renews at $2/month, or then-current regular monthly price respectively. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. Access content from each service separately. Not combinable with any free trial or any other promotional offers or pricing (including the Disney Bundle); not redeemable via gift card. Any plan switch after redemption of this offer will result in forfeiture of the discount pricing.