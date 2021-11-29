Save 85% on the Hulu (ad-supported) plan, regularly $6.99/month. Cancel anytime.
Offer for Hulu (ad-supported) plan only: $0.99/month for 12 months, then $6.99/month. Redeem by 11:59 PM PST on 11/29/21. New and eligible returning subscribers only.Additional terms apply.
You can cancel your subscription at any time. No hidden fees, ever.
Stream full seasons of exclusive Hulu Originals, current Fall TV, hit movies, kids shows, and more on your favorite devices.
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time.
Offer valid for new and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past month) only. Not combinable with any free trial of the Hulu (ad-supported) plan or any other promotional offers or pricing; not redeemable via gift card. Any plan switch after redemption of this offer will result in forfeiture of the discount pricing.
This offer includes our Hulu (ad-supported) plan with unlimited access to the Hulu streaming library. Watch full seasons of exclusive series, current Fall TV, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more. You can watch as much and as often as you like.
You have one year to enjoy the Hulu (ad-supported) plan for $0.99/month. After that, you’ll be charged the then-current regular price for the plan (currently $6.99/month). You can cancel anytime online or by calling us.
No, a free trial is not available if you sign up for this offer. You will be charged $0.99 at the time of signup, which gives you unlimited access to the Hulu (ad-supported) plan for 1 month. Thereafter you will be charged $0.99 month-to-month until the 1-year promotional period expires. After that, you’ll be charged the then-current regular price for the plan (currently $6.99/month). You can cancel anytime online or by calling us.
To start watching, all you need is a subscription, a high-speed internet connection, and a supported device.
You can stream from our library on:
- Hulu.com using a Mac or PC browser
- Apple iPhone & iPad (running iOS 10 or newer)
- Android phones & tablets (running 5.0 or newer)
- Android TV
- Apple TV (2nd, 3rd & 4th generation)
- Roku
- Fire TV & Fire Stick
- Chromecast
- Xbox One & Xbox 360
- Samsung (select TV models)
- LG TVs (select models) and Blu-ray Players
- Nintendo Switch
- PlayStation 3, 4, 5
- Samsung TVs (select models) and Blu-ray players
- Sony TVs (select models) and Blu-ray players
- TiVo
- Wii U
- VIZIO TVs (select models) and Blu-ray players
The discounted price of 99¢/month is only valid for the Hulu (ad-supported) plan. Switching to Hulu (No Ads), Hulu + Live TV, or The Disney Bundle after signing up will result in forfeiture of the discount. If you decide to switch back to the Hulu (ad-supported) plan, you will be charged the regular $6.99/month subscription fee and will not resume at the discount price.
Hulu’s $0.99/month offer is an online-only, limited time offer that is available only to new and eligible returning subscribers. Existing Hulu subscribers are not able to change their Hulu subscription to take advantage of the $0.99/month pricing for our ad-supported plan.
No. The $0.99/month offer is applicable to a standalone subscription to the Hulu (ad-supported) plan only. Existing Disney Bundle subscribers will continue to pay the regular monthly price for their subscription.