hulu
Sign Up Now
Log In
Your Free Trial Awaits
Try Hulu free for up to 30 days. Access thousands of TV episodes and movies plus award-winning Hulu Originals.
Start Your Free Trial
Free trial offer valid for new and eligible returning subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.
Thousands of TV Episodes and Movies
BINGE-WORTHY TV
The Mentalist
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
Grey's Anatomy
TV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (2005)
Echo
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Faraway Downs
TVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Secret Chef
TVPG • Reality, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2023)
New Girl
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2011)
Atlanta
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Schitt's Creek
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Community
TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Ramy
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Life & Beth
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
Taken At Birth
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Obsession: Dark Desires
TV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
The 1990s: The Deadliest Decade
TV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
The Golden Palace
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1992)
Bloods
Comedy • TV Series (2021)
Creamerie
TV14 • Comedy, International • TV Series (2021)
Ghosted
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2017)
Trophy Wife
TVPG • Comedy • TV Series (2013)
Stitchers
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2015)
Dopesick
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2021)
Only Murders in the Building
TVMA • Comedy, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
Weeds
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Castle
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2009)
Rick and Morty
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
American Horror Story
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
Better Things
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
American Dad!
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2005)
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
Fargo
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
BLOCKBUSTER MOVIES
Pacific Rim: Uprising
PG-13 • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2018)
The Heat
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2013)
Dune
PG-13 • Adventure, Science Fiction • Movie (2021)
The Lost City
Comedy, Romance • Movie (2022)
Magic Mike's Last Dance
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Alien
R • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (1979)
The A-Team
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2010)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2
PG-13 • Fantasy, Romance • Movie (2012)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1
PG-13 • Fantasy, Romance • Movie (2011)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
PG-13 • Fantasy, Romance • Movie (2009)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
PG-13 • Fantasy, Romance • Movie (2010)
Twilight
PG-13 • Romance, Teen • Movie (2008)
Semi-Pro
R • Comedy, Basketball • Movie (2008)
Speed
R • Drama, Action • Movie (1994)
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
Pearl Harbor
PG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2001)
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1992)
Home Alone
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1990)
The Mummy Returns
PG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2001)
The Mummy
PG-13 • Fantasy, Action and Adventure • Movie (1999)
Hulk
PG-13 • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2003)
Prey
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2022)
Ghostbusters
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (1984)
Slumdog Millionaire
R • International, Drama • Movie (2008)
30 Minutes or Less
R • Comedy, Action • Movie (2011)
The Wedding Planner
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2001)
Predators
R • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2010)
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
R • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2007)
The Devil Wears Prada
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2006)
Pig
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2021)
GROUNDBREAKING HULU ORIGINALS
Shōgun
TVMA • Drama, Military & War • TV Series (2024)
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told
TVMA • Documentaries, Black Stories • Movie (2024)
The Bear
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2022)
Futurama
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1999)
Only Murders in the Building
TVMA • Comedy, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
The Kardashians
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2022)
The Handmaid's Tale
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
Death and Other Details
Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Letterkenny
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2016)
Solar Opposites
TVMA • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
IMPACT x Nightline: How I Got Played
News Magazine • TV Series (2024)
Life & Beth
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
Prey
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2022)
The Great
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2020)
PEN15
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Death in the Dorms 2
Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Self Reliance
R • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2024)
American Horror Stories
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2021)
Suncoast
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Undead Unluck (Eng)
Anime, Action and Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Undead Unluck
TVMA • Anime, Action and Adventure • TV Series (2023)
A Murder at the End of the World
TVMA • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Reservation Dogs
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
The Act
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
The Croods: Family Tree
TVY7 • Kids, Family • TV Series (2021)
Daughters of the Cult
Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Me Hereafter
Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Extraordinary
TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
IMPACT x Nightline: Ruby Franke: A Momfluencer's Double Life?
News Magazine, Docuseries • TV Series (2023)
The Orville
TV14 • Science Fiction, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
You can cancel your subscription at any time. No hidden fees, ever.
Stream full seasons of exclusive streaming series, current-season episodes, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more on your favorite devices.
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time.