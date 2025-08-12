Can I watch HBO Max and Hulu content in the same app?

To watch HBO content directly in the Hulu app, you will need a Hulu subscription, access to HBO Max through Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Bundle or a linked standalone HBO Max subscription and a supported streaming device.



To start watching HBO Max content, simply sign into the Hulu website or open the app and navigate to the HBO Max Hub or search for HBO Max content.



Select titles from the HBO Max library will be available via the Hulu app and website. This includes a wide range of entertainment from hit series, movies, HBO originals, and more.



You’ll have even more content available to watch directly through the HBO Max app. This includes full seasons of Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Doctor Who, and more, along with Warner Bros. movies like Wonder Woman and The Matrix. This additional content is accessible only through the HBO Max app.