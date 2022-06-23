Duo Bundle
Come back now and watch your favorite stories and Originals on Hulu and Disney+.
DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE BASIC
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $2.99/month for 4 months.*
Then $10.99/mo.* Save 72% per month. Ends 3/30.
*Savings compared to the then-current regular monthly price of Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic. Offer applies to ad-supported Disney+, Hulu Bundle plan. Valid only for new and eligible returning Disney+, Hulu, and/or ESPN+ subscribers, who are 18 years of age or older. After 4-month promo period, Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic auto-renews at then-current monthly retail price ($10.99/mo (plus tax, where applicable)) until canceled. Select Hulu content available via Disney+ with valid Hulu and Disney+ subscriptions; additional content only available via Hulu app. Hulu content can be streamed via Disney+ on up to 2 devices simultaneously. Additional app feature and device restrictions apply. Offer valid until 11:59 PM PT on 3/30/25. .©2025 Disney and its related entities.
DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE PREMIUM
Get both for $19.99/month
Save 42% per month*
Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. U.S. residents, 18+ only. Offer valid for eligible subscribers only. Select Hulu content available via Disney+ with valid Hulu and Disney+ subscriptions; additional content only available via Hulu app. Additional terms apply. ©2025 Disney and its related entities.


Tons of shows and movies with Hulu

Get access to Hulu with thousands of episodes of every kind of TV. From Shōgun to Only Murders in The Building to The Kardashians – there’s plenty of all the things you’re into.

Hulu

The Bear

TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2022)

The Kardashians

TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2022)

Only Murders in the Building

TVMA • Mystery, Comedy • TV Series (2023)

Shōgun

TVMA • Drama, Action and Adventure • TV Series (2024)

The Handmaid's Tale

TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)

Fargo

TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Stream the best of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. From new releases and exclusive originals to your favorite blockbusters and classics, all of these and more are now streaming on Disney+.

© Disney and its related entities.


How it works

Browser Cart Icon
STEP 1

Sign up for a bundle


Click the button at the top of this page to create your Hulu account and sign up for Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic or Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium. You'll be billed by Hulu for access to each service.
Magic Wand Icon
STEP 2

Access your Disney+ account

After signing up, you can use your Hulu account email address and password to log in to Disney+.
Download Icon
STEP 3

Download apps and start streaming

Log in to each app separately and stream across your favorite smart TVs, phones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles.

Any Questions?

We’re here to help! Visit our Help Center to learn more.