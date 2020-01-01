Welcome CVS pharmacy® customers

Hulu with Live TV

Get Live TV in a New York Minute
Watch your favorite live sports, news, entertainment, and more. Plus, get unlimited access to the entire Hulu streaming library—all for only $44.99/month.
Hulu + Live TV $44.99/month after 1-week free trial unless canceled before free trial ends. Cancel any time. Free trial offer expires 10/31/18 and is valid only for new and eligible existing subscribers. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply to Hulu with Live TV.

Devices

Watch Live TV online and on iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV & Fire Stick, Apple TV (4th gen), Chromecast, Xbox One & Xbox 360, Samsung (select TV models), LG (select TV models), and Nintendo Switch – more devices coming soon
SUPPORTED DEVICES →

About Hulu

Hulu offers unlimited instant streaming of current and classic TV shows and hit movies you love. Watch current season episodes of select top shows like Family Guy, This Is Us, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and The Good Doctor. No installation appointment and no cable box required.

All Your TV in One Place

Try our Hulu with Live TV plan and enjoy live sports, news and can't-miss events from 50+ Live and On Demand channels. Plus, you'll get access to Hulu's entire streaming library, with exclusive series, hit movies, Hulu Originals, and more.
VIEW CHANNELS IN YOUR AREA →