It’s been over 30 years since the final episode of The Wonder Years aired on ABC, but the coming-of-age lessons and family dynamics remain relevant — even today. OK, cell phones and social media may have changed things quite a bit. But who doesn’t yearn for the nostalgia of “the good old days,” or should we say The Wonder Years?

Watch The Wonder Years streaming now on Hulu — here’s how.

Where to Watch

All Hulu subscribers can stream every season of the hit 1980s coming-of-age dramedy series, The Wonder Years — here’s how.

Watch: The Wonder Years

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The Wonder Years

Fred Savage as Kevin Arnold

Danica McKellar as Winnie Cooper

Josh Saviano as Paul Pfeiffer

Alley Mills as Norma Arnold

Dan Lauria as Jack Arnold

Jason Hervey as Wayne Arnold

The Wonder Years

In 2021, ABC brought back The Wonder Years in a brand new reboot. The show still took place in the 1960s and used humor, emotion, and coming-of-age tales to reflect on important life lessons. Only this time, viewers got a fresh perspective on what it was like to grow up in a Black, middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama.

Both seasons of The Wonder Years reboot are available to stream now on Hulu.

Watch: The Wonder Years (2021)

Shows Like

If you like The Wonder Years, you’ll love these other coming-of-age comedy and drama series streaming now on Hulu.

Modern Family

Set nearly 50 years after The Wonder Years, the popular ABC series Modern Family proves that time has changed everything — well, almost everything. No matter how much society has evolved or technology has advanced, one thing has remained constant over the past five decades: family.

All seasons are available to stream now on Hulu. Check out our Modern Family show guide to discover more, including cast info, similar shows, and more.

Watch: Modern Family

The Goldbergs

Coming-of-age stories feel warm and nostalgic, especially when they’re told through the lens of yesteryear. Just as The Wonder Years is about a family in the 1960s, The Goldbergs is about a family in the 1980s, highlighting the pop culture topics, fashion trends, and parenting styles of the time.

All nine seasons of The Goldbergs are streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: The Goldbergs

This Is Us

Do you love The Wonder Years for its emotional storytelling, light-hearted moments, and family dynamics? Then you’ll love the hit NBC series This Is Us.

All six seasons are streaming now. Check out our This Is Us guide for series info, similar shows, and more shows by the cast streaming on Hulu.

Watch: This Is Us

Family Matters

Family — can’t live with them, can’t live without them. While Family Matters takes a more comedic approach to storytelling than The Wonder Years, both shows illustrate coming-of-age stories, sibling rivalries, and parenting hurdles we can all relate to.

Watch: Family Matters

Full House

Much like The Wonder Years, family-centric themes and storylines that teach valuable life lessons set the scene for the popular sitcom, Full House.