In West Philadelphia, where he was born and raised, teenager Will Smith (the fictional character) played by Will Smith (the actor) gets into some trouble and is sent to live with his aunt, uncle, and cousins in the ritzy Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel-Air, California. Is the theme song stuck in your head yet?

From 1990 – 1996, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was a prime-time NBC sitcom known for more than just its catchy opening rap. TV watchers loved — and still love — the show for its memorable characters, witty dialogue, and heartwarming family moments.

Check out where to stream The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, along with more Will Smith movies and TV shows streaming now on Hulu.

Where to Stream The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

All six seasons of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air are available to stream anytime, anywhere from Hulu’s on-demand streaming library.

Watch: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

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Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Cast

Will Smith as Will Smith

Alfonso Ribeiro as Carlton Banks

Karyn Parsons as Hilary Banks

James Avery as Philip Banks (aka Uncle Phil)

Janet Hubert as Vivian Banks (Seasons 1 – 3)

Daphne Reid as Vivian Banks (Seasons 3 – 6)

Tatyana Ali as Ashley Banks

Joseph Marcell as Geoffrey Butler

DJ Jazzy Jeff as Jazz

Ross Bagley as Nicky Banks

More Will Smith Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

Welcome to Earth

From repelling into a live volcano to descending over 3,000 feet beneath the ocean, Will Smith steps outside of his comfort zone to explore our planet’s greatest wonders in the National Geographic adventure reality series, Welcome to Earth.

Watch: Welcome to Earth

King Richard (2021)

Richard Williams saw greatness in his daughters, Venus and Serena, from the time they were young girls growing up in Compton, California, in the 1980s. Discover the inspiring true story behind two of the most successful and accomplished athletes of all time.

Watch: King Richard

Hitch (2005)

If you love rom-com movies , you’ll love the Will Smith film, Hitch, where he plays a professional dating consultant whose work life and love life intertwine when attempting to help one of his clients score a date.

Will Smith stars alongside Eva Mendes and Kevin James in Hitch, streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Hitch

Ali (2001)

Ali is a biopic film based on the life and career of the legendary boxer, Muhammad Ali, whose complexity and charisma are portrayed brilliantly by Will Smith.

Watch: Ali

Independence Day (1996)

Aliens have arrived, and their intent is clear — invade, destroy, and colonize our planet. Mankind’s best, including fighter pilot Captain Steven Hiller (Will Smith), must do whatever it takes to save Earth as we know it.

Watch: Independence Day *

*Independence Day requires STARZ® on Hulu add-on subscription. STARZ and related channels and service marks are the property of STARZ Entertainment, LLC. All other titles and related trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.