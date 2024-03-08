Where to Stream ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’: All 6 Seasons on Hulu, Plus More Will Smith Movies and TV Shows
Revised: October 17, 2024
In West Philadelphia, where he was born and raised, teenager Will Smith (the fictional character) played by Will Smith (the actor) gets into some trouble and is sent to live with his aunt, uncle, and cousins in the ritzy Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel-Air, California. Is the theme song stuck in your head yet?
From 1990 – 1996, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was a prime-time NBC sitcom known for more than just its catchy opening rap. TV watchers loved — and still love — the show for its memorable characters, witty dialogue, and heartwarming family moments.
Check out where to stream The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, along with more Will Smith movies and TV shows streaming now on Hulu.
Where to Stream The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
All six seasons of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air are available to stream anytime, anywhere from Hulu’s on-demand streaming library.
Watch: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
How to Get Started With Hulu
Hulu subscriptions start at just $11.99 per month. Discover the plan that works best for you, and start streaming the thousands of titles in Hulu’s streaming library, including Fresh Prince.
Discover Hulu Plans and Pricing
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Cast
Will Smith as Will Smith
Alfonso Ribeiro as Carlton Banks
Karyn Parsons as Hilary Banks
James Avery as Philip Banks (aka Uncle Phil)
Janet Hubert as Vivian Banks (Seasons 1 – 3)
Daphne Reid as Vivian Banks (Seasons 3 – 6)
Tatyana Ali as Ashley Banks
Joseph Marcell as Geoffrey Butler
DJ Jazzy Jeff as Jazz
Ross Bagley as Nicky Banks
More Will Smith Movies and TV Shows on Hulu
Welcome to Earth
From repelling into a live volcano to descending over 3,000 feet beneath the ocean, Will Smith steps outside of his comfort zone to explore our planet’s greatest wonders in the National Geographic adventure reality series, Welcome to Earth.
Watch: Welcome to Earth
King Richard (2021)
Richard Williams saw greatness in his daughters, Venus and Serena, from the time they were young girls growing up in Compton, California, in the 1980s. Discover the inspiring true story behind two of the most successful and accomplished athletes of all time.
Watch: King Richard
Hitch (2005)
If you love rom-com movies, you’ll love the Will Smith film, Hitch, where he plays a professional dating consultant whose work life and love life intertwine when attempting to help one of his clients score a date.
Will Smith stars alongside Eva Mendes and Kevin James in Hitch, streaming now on Hulu.
Watch: Hitch
Ali (2001)
Ali is a biopic film based on the life and career of the legendary boxer, Muhammad Ali, whose complexity and charisma are portrayed brilliantly by Will Smith.
Watch: Ali
Independence Day (1996)
Aliens have arrived, and their intent is clear — invade, destroy, and colonize our planet. Mankind’s best, including fighter pilot Captain Steven Hiller (Will Smith), must do whatever it takes to save Earth as we know it.
Watch: Independence Day*
*Independence Day requires STARZ® on Hulu add-on subscription. STARZ and related channels and service marks are the property of STARZ Entertainment, LLC. All other titles and related trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
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