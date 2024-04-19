“Dragon! Dragon! Rock the dragon!”

If the theme song is bringing back memories — you’re not alone. Dragon Ball is one of the classic anime sagas that introduced entire generations to the genre in the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s. Beloved for its action-packed battles, compelling characters, and expansive universe, Dragon Ball (especially Dragon Ball Z) has ingrained itself into pop culture, captivating audiences beyond just manga and anime fans.

Wondering where to watch Dragon Ball Z and the rest of the popular saga by the late Akira Toriyama? Whether you’re feeling nostalgic for your favorite childhood shows or you’re an anime fan looking for a new world to explore, Hulu has the best of Dragon Ball available to stream now.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How to Watch Dragon Ball in Order on Hulu

Embark on an epic journey with Goku, a remarkably powerful young boy, as he quests for the legendary Dragon Balls. When united, these mystical orbs summon Shenron, a powerful dragon that can grant (almost) any wish.

Join Goku on his adventures to find the Dragon Balls as he forges new friendships, faces adversaries, and undergoes warrior training along the way with the Dragon Ball saga on Hulu.

1. Dragon Ball (1995 – 2003)

Start the journey from the beginning with Dragon Ball.

Throughout the series, Goku and his friends embark on quests to gather the Dragon Balls to receive various wishes, such as reviving deceased characters, restoring destroyed objects or locations, or simply fulfilling personal desires. Their search leads to adventures, battles, and encounters with powerful foes.

Watch all 153 episodes of the 1995 Dragon Ball series now on Hulu.

Watch: Dragon Ball

2. Dragon Ball Z: Kai (2009 – 2015)

After starting your journey with Dragon Ball, it’s time to move on to Dragon Ball Z or Dragon Ball Z: Kai. Both versions of Dragon Ball Z tell the same story — the difference lies in the updated visuals and faster pacing of Dragon Ball Z: Kai.

At this point in the saga, Goku and his friends have established villains and enemies within their universe — this chapter of the Dragon Ball series focuses on the fight to protect Earth from those foes.

With intense battles, epic showdowns, and heartfelt moments, it’s easy to see why the Dragon Ball Z era still stands as one of the most popular within the franchise.

All 167 episodes of Dragon Ball Z: Kai (dubbed) are available to stream now on Hulu.

Watch: Dragon Ball Z: Kai

3. Dragon Ball GT (1996 – 1997) — Optional

Dragon Ball GT picks up where Dragon Ball Z (or Dragon Ball Z: Kai) leaves off — with an accidental wish leading to a detrimental consequence. In true Dragon Ball fashion, Goku must defeat powerful enemies, unlock new transformations, rally his allies, and advance his martial arts training to save the world.

While Dragon Ball GT is considered part of the Dragon Ball TV saga, it is not based on the original manga by Akira Toriyama and was instead created by Toei Animation as their own continuation of the anime series. Due to this, Dragon Ball GT is considered filler and separate from the main Dragon Ball canon.

If you’d prefer to stick to the original manga storyline, skip Dragon Ball GT and move on to Dragon Ball Super. You can always return to this storyline at the end of your Dragon Ball-watching journey to see what it’s all about.

All 64 episodes of Dragon Ball GT are streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Dragon Ball GT

4. Dragon Ball Super (2015 – 2018)

Dragon Ball Super was later developed as a direct continuation of Dragon Ball Z and aligns more closely with Toriyama’s original vision. Discounting all of the plots and details of Dragon Ball GT, this true-to-manga sequel to Dragon Ball Zstarts with the Battle of the Gods saga.

From there, Dragon Ball Super continues with various story arcs — introducing new characters, enemies, and challenges for Goku and his friends. While it maintains continuity with the events of Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super also explores new dimensions of the Dragon Ball universe, expanding the lore established by the original series.

All 131 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Dragon Ball Super

5. Dragon Ball Super: Broly (2018)

Though it’s a standalone feature film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly is considered Dragon Ball canon and contributes to the ongoing narrative of the series. It introduces new characters and elements that impact the Dragon Ball universe, including the reintroduction of Broly as a canonical character.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly takes place after the events of Dragon Ball Z, expanding upon the lore and characters introduced in Dragon Ball Super — including the concept of different universes, the resurrection of Frieza, and the discovery of new Saiyan warriors.

Watch: Dragon Ball Super: Broly (DUB) | Dragon Ball Super: Broly (SUB)

Dragon Ball Characters

While watching the Dragon Ball franchise, you’ll meet hundreds of characters throughout Goku’s adventures. These are the most essential characters to the franchise storyline and lore.

Goku (Kakarot)

Goku is the main protagonist of the Dragon Ball series. He’s known for his cheerful demeanor, insatiable appetite, and unwavering determination to become the strongest fighter in the universe.

Vegeta

Vegeta is a proud Saiyan prince with a complex personality characterized by his arrogance, competitive spirit, and eventual growth into a more compassionate warrior.

Piccolo

Piccolo is a Namekian warrior initially introduced as a formidable antagonist to Goku and his friends. Over time, he undergoes a significant transformation, becoming a key ally and noble protector.

Krillin

Don’t let his size fool you — Krillin is a loyal and courageous martial artist known for his unwavering determination and sense of humor.

Bulma

Bulma is a brilliant and tech-savvy scientist known for her adventurous spirit and sharp wit. As one of Goku's earliest allies, she plays a pivotal role in the Dragon Ball series.

Yamcha

Yamcha is a former desert bandit turned martial artist known for his bravery and loyalty to his friends. When we first meet him, he appears to be an enemy to Goku and Bulma — however, he later proves to be a trustworthy ally.

Frieza

Frieza is a ruthless and tyrannical alien overlord whose tenacity for evil shouldn’t be overlooked. Notorious for his sadistic nature and desire for galactic domination, Frieza is one of the most iconic and dangerous villains in the Dragon Ball series.

Gohan

The eldest son of Goku, Gohan possesses great potential as a fighter. Though he’s initially introduced as a timid and scholarly boy, he matures throughout the series into a formidable warrior.

Cell

Cell is a bio-engineered android created by Dr. Gero. A formidable adversary, he evolves through various stages, culminating in his perfect form, and seeks to achieve his goal of becoming the ultimate fighter by absorbing other androids.

Dragon Ball FAQs

Where Is Dragon Ball Streaming?

Dragon Ball is available to stream now on Hulu.

Can I Skip Dragon Ball GT?

Yes, you can skip Dragon Ball GT, since it’s seen as filler and isn’t considered Dragon Ball canon.

Should I Watch Dragon Ball Before Dragon Ball Z

Though it’s not necessary to watch Dragon Ball before watching Dragon Ball Z, watching Dragon Ball first will help give deeper insight into the backstories of Goku and the other main characters of the franchise.

What Should I Watch: Dragon Ball Z Or Dragon Ball Z: Kai?

Whether you watch Dragon Ball Z or Dragon Ball Z: Kai comes down to personal preference. Many fans prefer to watch Dragon Ball Z: Kai since it’s faster-paced and more aligned with the original manga. However, other fans prefer Dragon Ball Z for its nostalgia, iconic Bruce Faulconer soundtrack, and expanded storylines.

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