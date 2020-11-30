Is a free trial available if I sign up for this offer?

No, a free trial is not available if you sign up for this offer. You will be charged $1.99 at the time of signup, which gives you unlimited access to the Hulu (ad-supported) plan for 1 month. Thereafter you will be charged $1.99 month-to-month until the 1-year promotional period expires. You can cancel anytime online or by calling us.