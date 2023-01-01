Fierce. Funny. FABULOUS.

2022 saw unprecedented attacks on drag shows. At least 5 states introduced bills to ban or restrict drag performances (a trend which has sadly grown larger in 2023).



We said: the show must go on.



Made by, with, and for the LGBTQ+ community, Huluween Dragstravaganza was a hilarious hour-long drag variety show with comedy sketches, dance numbers, and 5 original songs.