2022 saw unprecedented attacks on drag shows. At least 5 states introduced bills to ban or restrict drag performances (a trend which has sadly grown larger in 2023).
We said: the show must go on.
Made by, with, and for the LGBTQ+ community, Huluween Dragstravaganza was a hilarious hour-long drag variety show with comedy sketches, dance numbers, and 5 original songs.
A cast of queens and kings as diverse and beautiful as the LGBTQ+ community.
We worked with talent both in-house and around the globe to create a host of colorful marketing assets that capture the show's hilarious drag sensibility.
Dragstravaganza's most effective marketing tool was the amazing cast - and their devoted fans. We shot enough social content to keep Hulu's feed active all month long - across Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok. The fans responded with singalongs, dancing, and unique content of their own.
5 songwriting teams. 15+ producers, writers, and sound engineers. 5 original songs written specifically for each unique voice. Fans could stream the Huluween Dragstravaganza album on every major music platform.
The Big Opening
Ginger Minj, Monét X Change, Huluween, Manila Luzon, Mo Heart, Jackie Beat
Dating a Vampire Sucks
Jackie Beat, Huluween, Selene Luna
The Next American Slasher
Jujubee, Manila Luzon, Mo Heart, Huluween
Who's Your Mummy?
Jackie Beat, Lady Bunny, Huluween
It's the End, Girlfriend
Monét X Change, Ginger Minj, Huluween, Manila Luzon, Mo Heart, Jackie Beat, Selene Luna, Mario Diaz, Jujubee, Lady Bunny, Landon
Yes bitch I can't wait!! My 2 favorite things drag queens and Halloween - bitchinnblack
Huluween Dragstravaganza makes me understand how straights like SNL, but it's still better oml - Griffin “Gruve” McKnight
The opening number of the @hulu huluween dragstravaganza is honestly a masterpiece. - WoodVanMeter
Bunny and Jackie are so great #Huluween #Dragstravaganza - TheReelGay
Nothing like starting October with #HuluweenDragstravaganza! These queens are slaying🔪 - tossjursalad
There has never been nor will there ever be a troupe of players like all of you and that makes me very happy to be alive right now! - mrcraigchester
Watching Huluween's Dragstravaganza and it's so ridiculously stupid and i love it - EmilioEmm
I'll be singing this daily until Nov 1…move over Monster Mash - Justinmcintosh
Bunny and Jackie Beat, love the legends ❤️💜 - DrăganSorin-Alexandru
I literally could not love this more. MONET AND GINGER!?!?! My all-time favourites!!!! - StephanieViola
Thank you Hulu for giving drag kings some love. - CairneOleander
Wow. #huluween #dragstravaganza is fucking fierce and funny and great. It's a MUST WATCH. - manoagapion
The #Huluween dragstravaganza was incredible ⭐ 👻 🎃 10/10 - TheReelGay
The opening number of the @hulu huluween dragstravaganza is honestly a masterpiece. - Maartje Castelejin
I'm obsessed with the #HuluweenDragstravaganza 🤣🧛🏻👻🙌 @TheGingerMinj and @monetxchange are two of my all-time fave queens and all the other queens & kings are phenomenal. It's legit funny & the musical numbers are great! Definitely getting me in the spooky mood! #Huluween @hulu - carlysuzanne85
OMG Kesha on Huluween Dragstravaganza is giving me LIFE!!! - OhReallyTHYF
This Friggen song. I have played it all damn day and I still don't hate it. I need to play it till it's awful. - MattyGustoCat
Legends, icons 🖤🖤 - Pablo Kinney
I am pausing exactly 4 minutes in to say: get thyself to @hulu and watch the Huluween Dragstravaganza. It's just so good! - AlexPoling
This NEEDS to be an annual event! - Randomturnip
OMG!!! this is Major to all of the Queens and Kings involved! - MotherSuperior
Ginger is everything. That voice 😍 - Far0
It's non-stop goosebumps 3 minutes straight for me. - J.T. Hu
I didn't know I needed this, but I'm so glad we have it! PLEASE do this every year - AlbertoSanchez
This special was so amazing. I hope this becomes one of my new annual watches. Get 2023 ready, Hulu - AndrewLewis
Could not be more excited for this. Subbing to hulu just for this. - Moods
Welp, time to be singing this all day every day for the next month! - Ryujin713
This song alone is a real bop - KaceKTV
This was ICONIC! They did so good, I'm obsessed - AlexisM