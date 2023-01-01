Foundation for Sites
Dragstravaganza
Fierce. Funny.

FABULOUS.

2022 saw unprecedented attacks on drag shows. At least 5 states introduced bills to ban or restrict drag performances (a trend which has sadly grown larger in 2023).

We said: the show must go on.

Made by, with, and for the LGBTQ+ community, Huluween Dragstravaganza was a hilarious hour-long drag variety show with comedy sketches, dance numbers, and 5 original songs.

LGBTQ+ Royalty

A cast of queens and kings as diverse and beautiful as the LGBTQ+ community.

Selene

A Family Affair

We worked with talent both in-house and around the globe to create a host of colorful marketing assets that capture the show's hilarious drag sensibility.

Connecting with

the Community

Dragstravaganza's most effective marketing tool was the amazing cast - and their devoted fans. We shot enough social content to keep Hulu's feed active all month long - across Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok. The fans responded with singalongs, dancing, and unique content of their own.

Sounds Like a Scream

5 songwriting teams. 15+ producers, writers, and sound engineers. 5 original songs written specifically for each unique voice. Fans could stream the Huluween Dragstravaganza album on every major music platform.

  1. The Big Opening
    Ginger Minj, Monét X Change, Huluween, Manila Luzon, Mo Heart, Jackie Beat

  2. Dating a Vampire Sucks
    Jackie Beat, Huluween, Selene Luna

  3. The Next American Slasher
    Jujubee, Manila Luzon, Mo Heart, Huluween

  4. Who's Your Mummy?
    Jackie Beat, Lady Bunny, Huluween

  5. It's the End, Girlfriend
    Monét X Change, Ginger Minj, Huluween, Manila Luzon, Mo Heart, Jackie Beat, Selene Luna, Mario Diaz, Jujubee, Lady Bunny, Landon

Dragstravaganza

By the Numbers

But our favorite part?

The fans fell in LOVE

Yes bitch I can't wait!! My 2 favorite things drag queens and Halloween - bitchinnblack

Huluween Dragstravaganza makes me understand how straights like SNL, but it's still better oml - Griffin “Gruve” McKnight

The opening number of the @hulu huluween dragstravaganza is honestly a masterpiece. - WoodVanMeter

Social Bunny

Bunny and Jackie are so great #Huluween #Dragstravaganza - TheReelGay

Nothing like starting October with #HuluweenDragstravaganza! These queens are slaying🔪 - tossjursalad

There has never been nor will there ever be a troupe of players like all of you and that makes me very happy to be alive right now! - mrcraigchester

Watching Huluween's Dragstravaganza and it's so ridiculously stupid and i love it - EmilioEmm

I'll be singing this daily until Nov 1…move over Monster Mash - Justinmcintosh

Bunny and Jackie Beat, love the legends ❤️💜 - DrăganSorin-Alexandru

I literally could not love this more. MONET AND GINGER!?!?! My all-time favourites!!!! - StephanieViola

Social Monet Ginger

Thank you Hulu for giving drag kings some love. - CairneOleander

Wow. #huluween #dragstravaganza is fucking fierce and funny and great. It's a MUST WATCH. - manoagapion

The #Huluween dragstravaganza was incredible ⭐ 👻 🎃 10/10 - TheReelGay

The opening number of the @hulu huluween dragstravaganza is honestly a masterpiece. - Maartje Castelejin

Social Drag Opening

I'm obsessed with the #HuluweenDragstravaganza 🤣🧛🏻‍👻🙌 @TheGingerMinj and @monetxchange are two of my all-time fave queens and all the other queens & kings are phenomenal. It's legit funny & the musical numbers are great! Definitely getting me in the spooky mood! #Huluween @hulu - carlysuzanne85

OMG Kesha on Huluween Dragstravaganza is giving me LIFE!!! - OhReallyTHYF

Social Kesha

This Friggen song. I have played it all damn day and I still don't hate it. I need to play it till it's awful. - MattyGustoCat

Legends, icons 🖤🖤 - Pablo Kinney

I am pausing exactly 4 minutes in to say: get thyself to @hulu and watch the Huluween Dragstravaganza. It's just so good! - AlexPoling

This NEEDS to be an annual event! - Randomturnip

OMG!!! this is Major to all of the Queens and Kings involved! - MotherSuperior

Ginger is everything. That voice 😍 - Far0

Social Ginger

It's non-stop goosebumps 3 minutes straight for me. - J.T. Hu

I didn't know I needed this, but I'm so glad we have it! PLEASE do this every year - AlbertoSanchez

This special was so amazing. I hope this becomes one of my new annual watches. Get 2023 ready, Hulu - AndrewLewis

Social Manila

Could not be more excited for this. Subbing to hulu just for this. - Moods

Welp, time to be singing this all day every day for the next month! - Ryujin713

This song alone is a real bop - KaceKTV

Social Mo

This was ICONIC! They did so good, I'm obsessed - AlexisM