Though we don’t have an egg to offer you in this trying time (see: Season 7, Episode 1 if you don’t know what we’re talking about), we do have brand new episodes of the hit FX comedy, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, streaming now.

The Gang is back for the series’ 17th season, making it the longest-running, American live-action comedy series ever. That’s a tougher feat than out-drinking Wade Boggs on a cross-country flight (see: Season 10, Episode 1).

Wondering where to watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17? New episodes stream weekly on Thursdays — now through August 21 — only on Hulu.

Where to Watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17

Watch all 17 seasons of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia on Hulu! Subscriptions start at just $11.99 per month.

Watch new episodes Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. EST live on FX with Hulu + Live TV * Or wait for new episodes to drop on Hulu the next day (Thursdays) and stream Season 17 on-demand with any Hulu subscription.

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It’s Always Sunny Season 17: What to Expect

What shenanigans can we expect from The Gang this season? Without giving too much away: Here’s a sample:

Dennis and Mac attempt to reinvent themselves as the most masculine, superhero-level EMTs humankind has ever witnessed. Frank bets at the dog track hoping to come home with the bacon, while Dennis and Dee’s gambling addiction puts them in the doghouse. Oh, and Frank stirs up a cyclone of emotions in Dee — from his deathbed.

In other words, fans can expect Season 17 of It’s Always Sunny to be much like the rest of the series — wonderfully and hilariously chaotic.

Watch: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

It’s Always Sunny Cast

Charlie Day as Charlie Kelly

Charlie is part of The Gang, which includes the co-owners of Paddy’s Pub in Philadelphia. He’s just as much an aloof, self-loathing (drunk) narcissist as the rest of them and probably suffers from Pica (the impulsive tendency to eat non-food items, like paint and wolf hair). Don’t let Charlie’s lack of intelligence fool you though — he also has perfect pitch and can play the piano, harmonica, and saxophone.

Want to keep laughing with Charlie Day? Watch him play a slippery conniver in the risqué coming-of-age comedy film, Summer of 69 (2025), streaming exclusively on Hulu

Rob McElhenney as Mac McDonald

Mac is the bouncer and co-owner of Paddy’s Pub, and the least-liked member of The Gang (according to the rest of The Gang themselves). Perhaps it’s Mac’s relentless neediness and delusional superiority complex that annoys the others? We’ll let you decide.

Catch more great content featuring actor Rob McElhenney as he appears alongside Ryan Reynolds in the sports docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham — exclusively on Hulu.

Kaitlin Olson as Dee Reynolds

Is Deandra (aka Dee) part of The Gang? She thinks so. But Charlie, Rob, and Dennis beg to differ. Dee is a hot mess, much like the others, but she can outdrink the best of them (or so she thinks). She did tie Charlie to beat Wade Boggs’ record of 70 beers on a cross-country flight, after all.

Fun fact: Though their characters are on-screen friends, Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney are married in real life.

Catch Kaitlin as the star of High Potential , a riveting crime series streaming now on Hulu.

Glenn Howerton as Dennis Reynolds

Co-owner of Paddy’s and twin brother to Dee, Dennis is the vainest character in The Gang (and that’s saying something). Underneath his superficial exterior, Dennis is quite sensitive and insecure with a tendency to fall into an intense rage or deep depression.

Get more Glenn on Hulu in the movie, Blackberry (2023), a true story about the first smartphone. And laugh along with his character Cliff Gilbert on The Mindy Project .

Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds

Frank is the stepfather of Dee and Dennis, and the roommate/ex-husband of Charlie (it’s a long story). He’s a wealthy man who created his fortune through a string of illegal schemes and operations — which pretty much sums him up as a person.