The 2026 Winter Olympics showcase elite winter sports in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, along with other places nearby, beginning officially on February 6 and continuing through February 22. Coverage of fan-favorite events like figure skating, alpine skiing, and ice hockey will air on three major U.S. broadcast networks, including NBC.

Looking for how to watch the Winter Olympics live? With Hulu + Live TV, you can stream Olympic coverage on the channels broadcasting the events. Below, we break down when the Winter Olympics are happening, where to watch, and how to stream live.

How to Watch the 2026 Winter Olympics

Major U.S. broadcast and cable networks NBC, USA Network, and CNBC will share coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics. With Hulu + Live TV, you can stream different Olympic events live on these channels.

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2026 Winter Olympics FAQs

When Are the 2026 Winter Olympics?

The 2026 Winter Olympics formally take place February 6 – 22, beginning with the Opening Ceremony and continuing with live competition throughout the Games, leading up to the Closing Ceremony. A few events will occur on February 4 and February 5 before the Opening Ceremony.

Check out the 2026 Winter Olympics schedule for the most up-to-date event times and details.

Where Are the 2026 Winter Olympics?

The 2026 Winter Olympics will take place in northern Italy, with events held across Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, along with other parts of the region.

What Channels Are the Winter Olympics On?

In the United States, coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network, and CNBC.

Channel availability may vary by location. For a complete list of channels, explore our Hulu + Live TV channel guide .

Can I Stream the Winter Olympics With Hulu + Live TV?

Yes. A Hulu + Live TV subscription lets you stream live Winter Olympics coverage on supported broadcast and cable channels. You can watch at home or on the go using supported devices, with access to live TV and on-demand content.

Do I Need Cable to Watch the 2026 Winter Olympics?

You don’t need a traditional cable subscription to watch the Winter Olympics. Live TV streaming services like Hulu + Live TV offer access, without a cable contract, to the channels airing Olympic coverage.

Watch the 2026 Winter Olympics with Hulu + Live TV

Watch More Than the Olympics With Hulu + Live TV

The Winter Olympics are just one small piece of the 24/7 programming you can enjoy with Hulu + Live TV. With access to 95+ channels, subscribers get year-round live sports coverage, including games from professional leagues like the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB. Hulu + Live TV also features all the major broadcast and cable networks — making it easy to watch your favorite sports live all year long.