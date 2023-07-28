Timothy Olyphant is back as Deputy Marshal Raylan Givens in Justified: City Primeval . This limited series reboot takes place 15 years after the takedown of Avery Markham’s criminal operation in the series finale of Justified . This time around, Rayland finds himself on the hunt for a dangerous killer — not in Miami or Kentucky, but in Detroit.

Based on the book series by Elmore Leonard, the Justified franchise is a modern Western enjoyed by crime, action, drama, and procedural TV fans alike since its premiere in 2010.

Eight years have passed since the final episode and City Primeval is here to deliver the same gritty storytelling, witty dialogue, and complex characters Justified is known for.

Here’s everything you need to know about the limited series reboot, Justified: City Primeval.

Watch: Justified: City Primeval

City Primeval

New city, same Raylan — only now he’s a little older and slower. But don’t let that fool you, he’s still the go-to antihero for taking down bad guys, like Clement Mansell (aka the Oklahoma Wildman), who might just be Raylan’s most dangerous target yet.

Justified: City Primeval

Watch the Justified: City Primeval official trailer below for more.

Where to Watch

Stream both Justified and the limited series revival, Justified: City Primeval , on demand with any Hulu subscription. Plans start at just $11.99/month.

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How Many Seasons of

All six seasons of Justified are available to stream now on Hulu. Catch up now before starting Justified: City Primeval .

Cast of Justified: City Primeval

The return of Justified means the return of Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, but will there be any other original characters in the Justified revival?

If you watched the final episode of Justified , you know that all of the storylines involving the characters and location wrapped up nicely. With City Primeval set in a new city, fans can expect brand new characters to support (and contradict) Deputy Givens and his unorthodox tactics.

But, there is an exception. Raylan’s daughter, Willa Givens, was just a baby the last time we saw her. Now, she’s a teenager played by Timothy Olyphant’s real-life daughter, Vivian Olyphant.

Here’s a sneak peek of who you can expect to see in Justified: City Primeval.

1. Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens

2. Vivian Olyphant as Willa Givens

3. Boyd Holbrook as Clement Mansell

4. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Carolyn Wilder

5. Adelaide Clemens as Sandy Stanton